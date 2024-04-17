Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Parties duel as first decision looms in Ryan Field zoning case against Evanston
April 18, 2024
ASG Senate elects Student Group Caucus whip, welcomes senators to Board of Financial Review
April 17, 2024
NU Declassified: Prof. Mark Aparece discusses teaching organic chemistry
April 17, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1537 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
2
329 Views
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Kaavya Butaney, Senior Staffer • April 15, 2024
3
291 Views
Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller guides Northwestern into new era through recruiting
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • April 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Spring cleaning’: Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless

Organizers+brought+the+goods+to+Hilda%E2%80%99s+Place%2C+the+basement+of+Lake+Street+Church.
Photo courtesy of Lucas Kim
Organizers brought the goods to Hilda’s Place, the basement of Lake Street Church.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
April 17, 2024

Students filled donation bins in Main Library and Sargent Hall that were dropped off Saturday as part of a spring clothing drive held by the Korean American Student Association and Evanston nonprofit Connections for the Homeless. 

Connections provides shelter and resources to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Evanston. KASA members donated four bins of new undergarments, pants, tops and sneakers to Connections from the drive and private donations.

KASA has previously held events with several nonprofits, including volunteering with the AKP Sports Foundation to help run a Korean American Soccer Tournament, catered toward the Korean American community. Medill sophomore Rie Kim, KASA’s co-outreach chair, said the organization recently shifted its focus to also include initiatives that benefit the wider Evanston community.

“It’s really easy to get caught up in the Northwestern bubble,” Rie Kim said. “As outreach chairs, we’re always trying to see how we can get out of that bubble and serve the greater Korean Chicagoland community.”

Rie Kim said given NU’s presence in Evanston, KASA chose to donate to Connections to give back to their local community. 

The organization chose to hold the clothing drive during Spring Quarter because people often associate spring with cleaning and decluttering, Rie Kim said. As students move out of Evanston, they may want to make some donations before packing, she added. 

Weinberg senior Christine Kim said she grabbed the chance to donate shirts and sweaters because she had been thinking of donating some of her clothes but did not know where or how to in Evanston.

“As a senior, I’m planning to move out in a couple of months and have a lot of clothes just sitting in my closet from the last four years of college, so I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me,” Christine Kim said.

Weinberg freshman and junior executive outreach member Namoo Hyun said KASA is aiming to serve all communities beyond the Korean American students on campus and is “giving back to communities that might not have the privilege that people at Northwestern have.” 

The organization hopes to continue including other groups into their projects to spread mutual understanding and empathy through cultural programming, he added.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to spread diverse perspectives, which in turn actually would benefit the greater Northwestern community as a whole,” Hyun said. 

In May, KASA will host Culture Week to promote and offer students a chance to “dive into Korean culture,” Hyun said. 

“As students, we have so much that we can bring to the greater community and the spaces that we’re in,” Rie Kim said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Student athletes organize clothing drive to support unhoused people, migrant children

Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold

Korean American Students Association makes families near and far
More to Discover
More in Campus
The center is housed within the Pritzker School of Law.
Pritzker Center for Racial and Disability Justice explores intersection of racial, disability justice
A group of people pose in front of a screen.
NU sophomores create Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement to empower survivors, eliminate sexual violence in Greek life
A dollar sign comes out of a Ph.D. diploma.
Northwestern University Postdoctoral Union seeks a ‘seat at the table’
A computer with research symbols coming out of it.
Northwestern Football alumni create AI research start-up Consensus
The arch.
Six Northwestern professors named 2024 Guggenheim Fellows
At around 3 p.m., more than 100 protesters gathered around The Rock.
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
More in Latest Stories
A train is pulled into a train station.
State senate passes bill requiring annual safety reports from state transportation agencies
An earth surrounded by hearts and leaves.
Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations
LTE: Divest from the Chicago Festival of Israeli Cinema
LTE: Divest from the Chicago Festival of Israeli Cinema
Three people talk to each other.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 community members meet new superintendent
A table with an iced oatmeal cookie latte, an iced cardamom rose latte, a white plate with a Backlot veggie burrito and a navy plate with a key lime pie cookie and lemon poppyseed loaf.
Open Tab: Backlot Coffee brightens up spring quarter with seasonal drinks, pastries
Celebrated pianist Yefim Bronfman presented a recital of Beethoven, Schubert, Salonen and Schumann at Chicago’s Symphony Center this past Sunday.
Back to 19th-century Vienna: Yefim Bronfman performs Beethoven, Schubert, Salonen and Schumann
More in Student Groups
Lisa Battisfore shared warning signs of crisis pregnancy centers and its prevalence in Chicagoland.
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
WildHacks 2024 hackers created projects under three tracks: urban planning, productivity and wellness.
Students code through the night at NU’s largest hackathon WildHacks
Hart is an award-winning sexuality educator who has taught an audience from elementary students to adults.
Activist, writer Ericka Hart talks intersectionality within Black liberation in State of the Black Union Address
Many NU organizations provide funding and grants for student groups’ diverse needs.
The Daily Explains: How student groups receive funding from NU
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in