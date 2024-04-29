Subscribe
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Live: Deering Meadow encampment continues
News Quiz: Classical Music, Softball, and Academic Boycotts

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Lara Choy, Assistant Crossword & Games Editor
April 29, 2024

Results

#1. Which composer was celebrated in the 50th and final iteration of an Evanston classical music festival?

#2. Approximately how many rodent-sighting reports has the city of Evanston received over the past six months?

#3. Which conference rival did Northwestern’s softball team defeat, continuing its conference series winning streak?

#4. Which item was not among Mayfest Production’s “Camp Dillo” merchandise release?

#5. Which university did 24 Northwestern academics pledge to boycott over its handling of campus protesters?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

