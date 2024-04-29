News Quiz: Classical Music, Softball, and Academic Boycotts

Results
#1. Which composer was celebrated in the 50th and final iteration of an Evanston classical music festival?
#2. Approximately how many rodent-sighting reports has the city of Evanston received over the past six months?
#3. Which conference rival did Northwestern’s softball team defeat, continuing its conference series winning streak?
#4. Which item was not among Mayfest Production’s “Camp Dillo” merchandise release?
#5. Which university did 24 Northwestern academics pledge to boycott over its handling of campus protesters?
— Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
— Softball: Two-out hitting powers Northwestern to series sweep over Nebraska
— 24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests