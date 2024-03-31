Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Latest Stories
NUDM celebrates 50th anniversary, raises over $340,000 for charity
April 1, 2024
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
April 1, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night
April 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3459 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
2
951 Views
Northwestern Undergraduate Premedical Scholars Program offers juniors early acceptance to Feinberg
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor • March 27, 2024
3
683 Views
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • March 28, 2024
News Quiz: March Madness, WAVE’s ‘Birthday Candles,’ NU acceptance rate, Studio 22 alum speaker

Image+that+says+%E2%80%9CNorthwestern+Daily+News+Quiz%E2%80%9D+with+a+background+of+overlapping+newspapers.
Jaharia Knowles, Crossword & Games Editor
March 31, 2024

#1. What was the final score for the Round of 32 men’s basketball game against UConn?

#2. Why did WAVE Productions move their spring play, “Birthday Candles,” from Shanley Pavilion to Seabury Hall?

#3. Approximately how many high schools were represented in Northwestern’s applicant pool this year?

#4. Who opened for Olivia Rodrigo at her March 19 Chicago concert?

#5. What moniker did guest speaker Emily Gerson Saines (Communication ’86) give the group of Northwestern alumni who work in the entertainment industry?

Finish

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Lipstick Burlesque’s annual show and the demolition of Ryan Field.

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Lipstick Burlesque’s annual show and the demolition of Ryan Field.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jahariia

