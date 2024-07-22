Daily Mini Crossword, July 22, 2024

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance City Council expanded eligibility for the guaranteed income program and approved an exemption for athletic...

Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body A 41-year-old male went missing swimming at Lighthouse Beach on June 30, and a body discovered about...

Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade Every Fourth of July, Evanston residents crowd Central Street for the city’s award-winning parade,...

Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men A conservative activist group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Pritzker School of Law alleging its...