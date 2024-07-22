Daily Mini Crossword, July 22, 2024

Email: [email protected]
July 19, 2024
Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...
July 11, 2024
City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...
July 10, 2024
City Council expanded eligibility for the guaranteed income program and approved an exemption for athletic...
July 8, 2024
A 41-year-old male went missing swimming at Lighthouse Beach on June 30, and a body discovered about...
July 8, 2024
Every Fourth of July, Evanston residents crowd Central Street for the city’s award-winning parade,...
July 3, 2024
A conservative activist group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Pritzker School of Law alleging its...
June 30, 2024
The Evanston Fire Department concluded a recovery search and rescue operation this afternoon for a missing...
Alex Perry, Staff Writer
It’s a personal hell of mine to exist as a journalist and a habitually private person. From my understanding,...
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
June 4, 2024
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
June 4, 2024
June 27, 2024
Northwestern released the full report by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP detailing the results of the firm’s independent review of the University’s...
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
June 25, 2024
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
June 13, 2024
Emily Kim, Digital Managing Editor
June 19, 2024
Run clubs are the latest craze, and West Twn Brew Crew is one of many in Chicago. Combining fitness and socializing over coffee, this club is all about “running with friends.” Email:...
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor
May 19, 2024
Communication Prof. Barbara Butts believes stage management requires a diverse set of leadership skills, and she wants her students to be able to use them both inside and...
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
July 3, 2024
