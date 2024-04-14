Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

News Quiz: Library renovations, deputy speaker of the ASG Senate, NU Football relocation

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jay Dugar, Senior Staffer
April 14, 2024

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on EvanstonMade’s free painting workshop and the lacrosse team’s win against Ohio State.

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on EvanstonMade’s free painting workshop and the lacrosse team’s win against Ohio State.

#1. Who was appointed deputy speaker of the ASG Senate on April 10?

#2. Which Evanston artist’s exhibit “Translucent Botanicals + Transparent Architecture” is on display at Vivid Art Gallery in Winnetka?

#3. Where is Northwestern Football set to play the “majority” of 2024 and 2025 home games?

#4. Which library will be closed for renovations during the 2024-2025 academic year?

#5. What was the final score of Northwestern’s baseball game against UIC on Tuesday?

Finish

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @dugar_jay

