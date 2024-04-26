Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: encampment begins
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bite Sized Banter: Come to Koi
April 25, 2024
Q&A: ‘Talk to me if’: Students to connect if they relate on new app
April 25, 2024
School district sustainability coordinators provide hope, education
April 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3362 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
2
1508 Views
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Samantha Powers, Print Managing Editor • April 22, 2024
3
1469 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Daily Mini Crossword, April 26, 2024

Lara Choy, Assistant Crosswords & Games Editor
April 26, 2024
More to Discover
More in Games
Weekly Crossword 4/25 Solutions
Willie the Wildcat, wearing a checkered T-shirt and sunglasses, is holding a large pencil. The background is yellow.
Weekly Crossword: The Back (and Forth) Puzzle
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 24, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 25, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 23, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 22, 2024
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in