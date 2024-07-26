Daily Mini Crossword, July 26, 2024

10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship Hundreds of soccer enthusiasts and community members gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center on...

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved...

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...

City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance City Council expanded eligibility for the guaranteed income program and approved an exemption for athletic...

Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body A 41-year-old male went missing swimming at Lighthouse Beach on June 30, and a body discovered about...

Evanston’s ‘Seeds of Change’ theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade Every Fourth of July, Evanston residents crowd Central Street for the city’s award-winning parade,...