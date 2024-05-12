Subscribe
News Quiz: State of the City address, Evanston Folk Festival, ASG funding

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jaharia Knowles, Crossword & Games Editor
May 12, 2024

Results

Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on SOLR’s May Day event and the second annual Taekwondo Show.

Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on SOLR’s May Day event and the second annual Taekwondo Show.

#1. True or False: Mayor Daniel Biss officially announced his reelection campaign at his State of the City address last Wednesday.

#2. Which organization is hosting the inaugural Evanston Folk Festival this fall?

#3. How much money is the Associated Student Government’s Student Activities Finance Committee allocating to student groups for the 2024-2025 academic year?

#4. Which members of the lacrosse team were named Tewaaraton Finalists last week?

#5. Which production is Communication sophomore Mia Van De Mark performing in at The Edge Theatre?

Finish

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jahariia

Related Stories:
Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address
Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September
SAFC allocates $2.09 million to student organizations
