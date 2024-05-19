News Quiz: Dillo Day, Lacrosse championships, Campus startup Linked Up

Results
Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on the Aging Well Conference and the end of the softball season.
Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on the Aging Well Conference and the end of the softball season.
#1. How many musical artists performed at Dillo Day this weekend?
#2. Who will the women’s lacrosse team play in the Final Four on Friday?
#3. What do two people matched through campus startup Linked Up share?
#4. What is scholarship displacement, a practice several students allege Northwestern practices?
#5. True or False: Sweetheart Ink Tattoo is the only tattoo shop in Evanston.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jahariia
Related Stories:
— Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
— Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern trounces No. 8 Penn 20-7, advances to fifth consecutive Final Four
— Campus startup Linked Up aims to play cupid for class crushes