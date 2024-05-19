Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Wirtz Center’s retelling of ‘The Tempest’ bends boundaries, centers justice and love
May 20, 2024
Interfaith service held for victim killed in alleged anti-Palestinian hate crime, rallies support for congressional resolution
May 20, 2024
‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free’: Community vigil seeks peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and Gaza
May 20, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3029 Views
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor • May 16, 2024
2
2402 Views
In Focus: Students detail harmful financial impact of NU scholarship displacement policies
Olatunji Osho-Williams, Senior Staffer • May 16, 2024
3
2169 Views
NU officials address community concerns about Dillo Day, Ryan Field
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

News Quiz: Dillo Day, Lacrosse championships, Campus startup Linked Up

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Jaharia Knowles, Crossword & Games Editor
May 19, 2024

Results

Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on the Aging Well Conference and the end of the softball season.

Congratulations! After sharing your results, read up on the Aging Well Conference and the end of the softball season.

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
Share to other

#1. How many musical artists performed at Dillo Day this weekend?

#2. Who will the women’s lacrosse team play in the Final Four on Friday?

#3. What do two people matched through campus startup Linked Up share?

#4. What is scholarship displacement, a practice several students allege Northwestern practices?

#5. True or False: Sweetheart Ink Tattoo is the only tattoo shop in Evanston.

Finish

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jahariia

Related Stories:
Dillo Day preview: What to know about ‘Camp Dillo’ lineup featuring Swae Lee
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern trounces No. 8 Penn 20-7, advances to fifth consecutive Final Four
Campus startup Linked Up aims to play cupid for class crushes

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Games
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, May 17, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, May 16, 2024
Willie the Wildcat, wearing a checkered T-shirt and sunglasses, is holding a large pencil. The background is yellow.
Weekly Crossword: The Presidential Puzzle
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, May 15, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, May 14, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, May 13, 2024
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in