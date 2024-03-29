Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
March 29, 2024
Unemployment rates marginally up in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, per latest government data
March 28, 2024
City to begin Main Street Corridor Improvement Project in April after delay
March 28, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1174 Views
Men’s Basketball: Buie and Langborg bid farewell to collegiate careers, Northwestern’s season ends in Round of 32 loss to No. 1 Connecticut
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
2
743 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
579 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s season screeches to a halt against No. 1 UConn
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%

NUs+acceptance+rate+is+expected+to+slightly+increase+to+7.5%25+this+year.
Daily file photo by Rose Carlson
NU’s acceptance rate is expected to slightly increase to 7.5% this year.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor
March 29, 2024

Northwestern’s acceptance rate is expected to be 7.5% after receiving more than 50,000 first-year applications during the 2023-24 admissions cycle, according to University spokesperson Jon Yates.

The University admitted about half of these applicants during Early Decision, Yates said in a statement to The Daily. After announcing Early Decision application results on Dec. 15, NU released decisions for Regular Decision applicants Wednesday.

NU has seen increases in both the number of applicants and the number of secondary schools represented. Students in more than 10,000 secondary schools applied during the most recent admissions cycle, Yates said.

Since the 2019-20 admissions cycle, the University’s acceptance rate has hovered between 7% and 7.2% — the former being a historical low. This year’s acceptance rate remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

NU unveiled a new set of supplemental questions for the 2023-24 admissions cycle, including a required question for Common Application and Coalition with Scoir. Essay questions asked applicants to discuss personal experiences that shaped how they see themselves engaging with the University’s community. 

The change followed last June’s Supreme Court ruling banning universities from considering race as a factor in admissions. Universities can still consider how race or ethnicity affected an applicant’s life if one discloses that information in an essay.

Test-optional policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to increased application numbers and, consequently, decreased acceptance rates. NU will remain test-optional for both first-year and transfer students applying during the 2024-25 admissions cycle.

Students admitted through Regular Decision have until May 1 to accept their offer by submitting nonrefundable housing and tuition deposits. 

Transfer applicants who could not meet the March 15 application deadline can apply through April 10. Those students will receive decisions in May.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

Northwestern receives historic number of applications as overall acceptance dips slightly to 7%

As Northwestern admits 7% of applicants for its class of 2026, President Schapiro says he still reads application files
More to Discover
More in Campus
Illustration of a cartoon instagram page with “Humans of McCormick” written in the middle.
Humans of McCormick highlights interests beyond engineering
NU Wildside looks to maintain high attendance at sporting events after breaking attendance records this winter.
NU Wildside looks to keep the ball rolling after unprecedented student game attendance
Segal Design Institute directors announced Wednesday new measures for institute accountability in response to student concerns about the Segal Shop.
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Three people sitting in front of a blue screen.
Israel Policy Forum group debates leadership, policy, two-state solution at NU speaker event
NUPSP offers students early admission into Feinberg and exempts them from taking the MCAT.
Northwestern Undergraduate Premedical Scholars Program offers juniors early acceptance to Feinberg
Breaking the Silence Jewish Diaspora Coordinator Luiz Aberbuj and Education Director Tal Sagi spoke about their experiences serving in the Israel Defense Forces Tuesday evening.
Israel Defense Forces veterans call for an end to Israeli presence in Palestine in J Street U Northwestern speaker event
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in