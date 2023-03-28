Northwestern receives historic number of applications as overall acceptance dips slightly to 7%
March 28, 2023
The increases in selectivity are due in part to test-optional policies, which many colleges implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic for the class of 2025 as students struggled to find open standardized testing sites and faced other barriers to taking exams.
According to a survey done by enrollment management firm Maguire Associates, these policies have also helped increase application numbers from low-income students and from students who belong to marginalized racial and ethnic groups. This month, Columbia University became the first Ivy League school to extend test-optional policies indefinitely.
Karter said the status of the University’s test-optional policy, which NU has extended through the 2023-24 admissions cycle, remains to be determined.
According to NU’s admitted student page, potential incoming freshmen will have until May 1 to decide whether to accept or reject the offer of admission.
