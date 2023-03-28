Northwestern receives historic number of applications as overall acceptance dips slightly to 7%

Northwestern received a record number of undergraduate applications for the class of 2027 as its acceptance rate fell to 7%.

The University saw applications increase to 52,225, up 667 from the previous year, according to University spokesperson Erin Karter. The number of applications has risen by about 12,500 since the 2019-20 admissions cycle.

Last year, NU’s acceptance rate rose slightly to 7.2%. This year’s acceptance rate matches the class of 2025 as the University’s lowest rate in history. Low acceptance rates are part of a nationwide trend across many colleges, with elite universities like Harvard University seeing rates as low as 3.19% in the 2021-22 admissions cycle.