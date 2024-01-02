Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus

Students+say+the+cold+climate+is+one+source+of+anxiety%2C+but+many+are+excited+to+arrive+next+fall+and+get+involved+on+campus.
Illustration by Isaiah Steinberg
Students say the cold climate is one source of anxiety, but many are excited to arrive next fall and get involved on campus.
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor
January 2, 2024

As the 2023-24 application cycle kicks off, Northwestern’s Class of 2028 early applicants received their admission decisions on Dec. 15, and accepted students said they are now planning their college activities –– and buying winter clothes.

At NU, early decision applicants comprise about half of the admitted students in each class. If accepted early decision, prospective students must commit to attending and paying the cost of tuition. For a school with an acceptance rate of about 7%, a higher acceptance rate for early decision applicants can be a major benefit for prospective students.

This marks the first application cycle without the conventional “Why Northwestern” essay, and the first year since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions. This year, all Common Application and Coalition with Scoir applicants are required to write a 300-word essay on how their background and identity will shape their experience at NU.

Incoming SESP freshman Hailey Kim is a future social policy major from South Korea. She said she used to listen to stories about NU from former students and heard NU had a proud community with lots of school spirit, she said.

“I had a chance to visit the campus during the summer,” Kim said. “And I think just the vibe of the whole campus was exactly as I anticipated.”

Incoming McCormick freshman Dana Hathaway, who hails from San Jose, California, said she was drawn to NU’s lakeside setting and proximity to a major city.

“The location is ideal – the beautiful campus right next to Chicago,” Hathaway said.

The future computer engineering major said she loved that Northwestern encourages a multidisciplinary education and has many options for double majors across schools.

Ingrid Smith, an incoming Medill freshman from Austin, Texas, said she felt the school would allow her to pursue her many diverse interests.

“I realized that with the quarter system, I can explore all my different interests and expand on all the things I’m curious about, like business, communications and marketing,” Smith said.

Smith said she hopes to join an orchestra for non-majors at NU and that she connected with the current students when she toured.

Smith, a future journalism major, said she is nervous for the Evanston winters after touring NU in January 2023.

“My entire wardrobe right now consists of crop tops and tank tops,” Smith said. “So you can probably tell that I have no idea what I’m getting into.”

The cold climate isn’t the only challenge coming their way. Incoming ‘Cats will be living alone for the first time, adjusting to a new class schedule and facing increased academic expectations.

Some new students said they’re apprehensive about the independence that college will bring.

“The thing I’m most nervous for but most excited for too is being on my own,” said incoming Weinberg freshman Frank Wang. “Having to make new friends and live on my own for the first time is pretty nerve wracking.”

Wang is a future psychology major from Syracuse, New York. He said he also hopes to get involved in musical groups on campus.

For international students, the transition to college life and cultural differences in the U.S. can be uniquely difficult.

“Because I live in South Korea and go to an international school, the atmosphere will be very different,” Kim said. “And something that I’m nervous about but also very excited about is getting to know all these people from different parts of the world.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @IsaiahStei27

