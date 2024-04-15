Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
April 15, 2024
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
April 15, 2024
District 65 to expand Dual Language program, parents remain concerned about Bessie Rhodes closure
April 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2045 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
1053 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
3
514 Views
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event

Lisa+Battisfore+shared+warning+signs+of+crisis+pregnancy+centers+and+its+prevalence+in+Chicagoland.
Kelley Lu/The Daily Northwestern
Lisa Battisfore shared warning signs of crisis pregnancy centers and its prevalence in Chicagoland.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
April 15, 2024

Center for Awareness, Response and Education hosted two-time Northwestern graduate Lisa Battisfore (Weinberg ’08, Kellogg ’15), founder and president of Reproductive Transparency Now, to discuss anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers on Monday in Annenberg Hall.

The event was a part of CARE’s Sexual Assault Action Month campaign in collaboration with NU Physicians for Human Rights and Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators. The theme for this year’s SAAM, rebranded from Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is “Our Bodies Belong to Us.”  

“Reproductive justice and ending sexual violence are strongly tied,” said Assistant Director of Outreach at CARE Katelyn Kennon. “The month is about tying the fact that we can’t really make choices about our bodies without coercion.”

RTN is a Chicago-based volunteer-run organization aiming to raise awareness and action toward reproductive justice, specifically against anti-abortion CPCs, Battisfore said. The organization holds speaker events, provides education resources and arranges protests against CPCs.

At the event, Battisfore addressed the common misinformation surrounding CPCs, signs to spot a center and actions to take against them. 

The CPC industry is a billion-dollar industry, with more than $300 million funded by taxes, she said. The industry takes on various names, such as “fake clinics,” anti-abortion centers, pregnancy care centers and maternal wellness centers. Their branding is intentional to mimic medical centers, Battisfore said.

According to Battisfore, CPCs are “completely unregulated” and often advertise free testing and ultrasounds as “part of the tactics to get people to trust them.” 

Despite no regulation under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or practice by licensed providers, CPCs are permitted to operate under freedoms of speech and religion, Battisfore added.

“They have already decided, before you’ve even picked up the phone to call, what’s best for you, and that by very nature is undermining bodily autonomy,” Battisfore said. 

During the event, Battisfore showed pamphlets from a Chicago-based CPC, Women’s Care Center, that relayed false information. 

She said these centers cite from studies that are often flawed to prey “upon people’s fears and people’s anxiety.” For example, based on a mid-1980s study, the pamphlet claimed “women who had abortions were 195% more likely to die in the year following an abortion than women who gave birth.”

“Put yourself in the shoes of someone who’s looking for help and doesn’t know that they’re in an anti-abortion center,” Battisfore said. “This would be sickening. That is going to steer you away from something that may very well be the best choice for you.”

The anti-abortion center is also located next to a Planned Parenthood medical center. Volunteers at the Women’s Care Center often intercept patients going to the medical center, Battisfore said.

There are over 2,500 CPCs in the U.S. and about 100 in Illinois, with a high concentration in Cook County. Battisfore said more will likely appear in Illinois, where abortions remain legal. 

Following the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade, residents from other states have begun gravitating toward areas like Chicago for legal abortions, which prompts CPCs to locate there to prevent them from their appointments, Battisfore said. 

Kennon said crisis pregnancy centers also tend to appear near college campuses. Coming to college with different levels of sexual education, students may be vulnerable to misinformation of CPCs and may seek out abortions to avoid disruptions in their student or work life, Kennon said. 

“They are not in their state. They’re not in their area that they’re familiar with. They may not have trusted older adult resources to turn to,” Kennon said. “If they just Google, the first thing that pops up on the search results is this place.”

Battisfore and RTN use social media and hold frequent protests against CPCs because the “only way to prevent people from being harmed is making sure they know it exists.” RTN also provides “Find Fake Clinics,” a working list of crisis pregnancy centers.

Weinberg freshman ​​Sofia Papadopoulos, who attended the event, said she will heed Battisfore’s advice and leave bad reviews on CPC pages online to spread awareness. 

“It’s very obviously preying on POC people and people from marginalized communities who are going to be really easily exploited,” Papadopoulos said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Ending Technology-Enabled Abuse founder gives talk on digital sexual assault to open NU’s Sexual Assault Action Month

‘We can win this battle:’ Evanston residents, politicians rally for abortion rights

Chicago-area protesters call for federal reproductive rights protection amid Supreme Court deliberation on abortion pills
More to Discover
More in Academic
At a talk by Palestinian queer, trans activist Yaffa AS on Monday, there was art and books being sold, all proceeds going to people in need in Gaza.
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A globe on a blue background with a bar graph of money increasing next to it.
NU’s Global Poverty Research Lab effects policy change through poverty research
LinkedIn allows pre-professionals to show off their education and work experiences, career skills and certifications, and their connections.
LinkedIn provides networking, competition to NU students during recruitment
An illustration depicting the One Book One Northwestern logo.
‘The Night Watchman’ by Louise Erdrich announced as 2024-25 One Book One Northwestern selection
International journalists Marzio Mian and Alessandro Cosmelli talked about their experience reporting in Putin’s Russia Friday.
International journalists take students and faculty 'Inside Putin’s Russia' at Buffett Institute event
More in Campus
At around 3 p.m., more than 100 protesters gathered around The Rock.
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Drawing on a variety of interviews with organizers and activists in the United States and Canada, the novel focused on six abolitionist organizations from each respective country.
Authors Rachel Herzing and Justin Piché discuss abolition, new novel during Monday conversation
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
Chief Tapi Yawalapiti paints Medill sophomore Jacob Morlock’s face with a red Indigenous marking.
Brazilian Indigenous activist Tapi Yawalapiti talks life in Xingu Indigenous Park at NU
A runner holds up a loaf of bread.
Q&A: Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy talks fundraising using ‘sexy’ dough
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
More in Events
Students gathered in Scott Hall Tuesday night to hear Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Kaiser Kuo speak about U.S.-China relations.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell talks U.S.-China relations at virtual town hall
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity
Hart is an award-winning sexuality educator who has taught an audience from elementary students to adults.
Activist, writer Ericka Hart talks intersectionality within Black liberation in State of the Black Union Address
Deborah Ben Aderet speaks to students about life by the Gaza border and surviving the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Wildcats for Israel hosts Oct. 7 Hamas attack survivor Deborah Ben Aderet at speaker event
Jacquelyn Fitzgerald, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in plant biology and conservation, presented about the scientific properties of pollinators at Tuesday’s event.
sustainNU kicks off Earth Month with speaker event cultivating awareness for pollinators
NUDM celebrated 50 years of fundraising this weekend at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
NUDM celebrates 50th anniversary, raises over $340,000 for charity
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in