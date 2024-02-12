Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 202 board discusses early college programs, efforts to improve literacy and numeracy
February 13, 2024
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar
February 12, 2024
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
February 12, 2024
Trending Stories
1
786 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
740 Views
NU officials face criticism about Ryan Field as residents challenge demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 8, 2024
3
568 Views
Evanston band Alongside Harold’s country-Americana sound sticks to its local roots
Lydia Plahn, Reporter • February 8, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at NU Israel Innovation Project webinar

Olmert%E2%80%99s+talk+is+the+second+webinar+the+IIP+has+hosted+since+Oct.+7.
Illustration by Samantha Powers
Olmert’s talk is the second webinar the IIP has hosted since Oct. 7.
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor
February 12, 2024

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert spoke at a webinar hosted by the Northwestern Israel Innovation Project on Monday.

Titled “Gaza: The Day After,” the talk focused on “ideas, prospects, demands and speculations” about the future of the region. The event was moderated by Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, D.C.

Olmert served as the mayor of Jerusalem from 1993 to 2003 and as prime minister of Israel from 2006 to 2009. He led the country during the 2006 Lebanon War and participated in the 2007 Annapolis Conference, which revived Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations after a seven-year pause. 

He stepped down from his role in 2009 amid a corruption scandal, becoming the first Israeli head of government to be sentenced to prison after he was convicted on a bribery charge in 2015. 

Elie Rekhess, Crown visiting professor of Israel Studies and the director of the IIP, introduced Olmert. According to the program website, the IIP aims to facilitate technological and scientific partnerships and exchanges between Northwestern and Israeli universities.

This is the second webinar the IIP has hosted since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Israeli’s ensuing military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians,  according to Palestinian authorities. 

“We hope to continue this series of webinars on the evolving situation,” Rekhess said. “We also hope to further indulge in education efforts on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @joyycee_li

Related Stories: 

Northwestern students honor Israeli hostages on Deering Meadow 

Author Nathan Thrall speaks about new book on Israeli-Palestinian conflict 

NU Jewish community hosts vigil for lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
More to Discover
More in Campus
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Yasmeen Elagha said she has heard nothing from the White House or Israeli government since her relatives went missing.
Q&A: Palestinian law student seeks safe return of family members in Gaza
On Saturday, the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, close to 500 students flocked to the Tech Ryan Auditorium for a sold-out Chinese New Year Gala.
Northwestern organizations provide ‘home away from home’ for Lunar New Year
In his talk at the Technology and Social Behavior Ph.D. program’s winter colloquium, UChicago Prof. Chenhao Tan drew connections between human decision making and AI’s predictive process.
University of Chicago professor talks human-centered AI, improved decision making at Technology and Social Behavior Colloquium
A dancer in a purple dress covered with rhinestones does a kick toward the camera.
Students have a ‘BLAST’ at NU’s annual ballroom dancing competition
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in