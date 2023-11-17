Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
43° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students honor Israeli hostages with pop-up installation on Deering Meadow
November 17, 2023
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Duke 1
November 17, 2023
Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU
November 16, 2023
Trending Stories
1
4806 Views
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
66 student organizations November 16, 2023
2
4476 Views
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
163 Northwestern faculty and staff November 16, 2023
3
2733 Views
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 16, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Students honor Israeli hostages with pop-up installation on Deering Meadow

Friday%E2%80%99s+demonstration+on+Deering+Meadow+was+one+of+many+around+the+world+using+empty+chairs+to+honor+Israeli+hostages+remaining+in+Gaza+since+the+militant+group+Hamas%E2%80%99+Oct.+7+attack+on+Israel.
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern
Friday’s demonstration on Deering Meadow was one of many around the world using empty chairs to honor Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Nora Collins and Leah Schroeder
November 17, 2023

Two hundred and forty empty chairs sat on Deering Meadow Friday, each one bearing the photo, name and age of a hostage kidnapped by the militant group Hamas. 

Wildcats for Israel organized the display to bring awareness to the about 240 hostages remaining in Gaza and to foster a sense of community for those affected, said Medill sophomore Madeleine Stern, President of Wildcats for Israel.

“This is simply a display that we wanted to do because of the fact that it’s been several weeks now, and there are still 240 hostages in Gaza,” Stern said. “We really wanted to highlight the fact that these are human beings that are still kidnapped, and we’re praying for their safe return.”

In addition to the display, Wildcats for Israel also hosted a gathering Friday afternoon on Deering Meadow to say “a prayer for peace, a prayer for the captives and a prayer for hope,” according to Stern.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing war as the Israeli military has responded with a continuous bombardment, blockade and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

Each chair represented an individual taken hostage in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. (Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern)

Stern said it was important to note that the prayers taking place at the demonstration for the hostages don’t disregard any mourning of innocent lives lost in Gaza and Israel.

Stern added she and her peers were motivated to organize the installation because of the personal nature of the war for many Jewish students on campus.

“For a lot of us, this issue is personal,” she said. “We know people in Israel, and if we don’t know people in Israel, we know someone who knows someone in Israel. Today, this event is for us to remember them. It’s for our friends in Israel. It’s for the families of those who are hostages. It’s for the hostages themselves.”

The installation comes after several student-led vigils, walkouts and demonstrations relating to the war in recent weeks.

According to Weinberg junior and Hillel student executive board president Sari Eisen, who attended the event, demonstrations like these are crucial to raise awareness for the hostages.

“We think it’s important that Northwestern students show our support for bringing the hostages home and representing student voices,” she said. “Students have been taking the brunt of a lot of the controversy recently, so we want to show that we will not let our voices be silenced, and we will continue to speak up for the issues we care about.” 

Empty chair demonstrations have taken place throughout the world in the midst of the war, and posters bearing the names and photos of hostages have also been used at an international level as a tool to increase awareness.

The chairs were on display for more than four hours Friday on Deering Meadow. (Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern)

Math Prof. Ezra Getzler, who stopped by the installation, said seeing these symbols on NU’s campus stirred strong emotions for him.

“I’m in tears,” Getzler said. “I’ve seen the posters around Chicago, but I haven’t seen them all at once in this way. We’ve seen in other cities and different places how moving it is when the cribs are put up for the children and so on, but seeing it here at our university gives me some optimism and some hope.”

Stern said she hopes the event reminded the NU community that there are 240 hostages who are still not free.

“For those who are very aware of this issue, we hope that it creates a sense of community for them,” she said. “For those who are not aware of this issue, we hope that it enlightens people.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Noracollins02

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

NU President Michael Schill announces antisemitism committee

Students demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel

Northwestern Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout
More to Discover
More in Campus
Local and regional newspapers, like these on sale Thursday at the Chicago-Main Newsstand in Evanston, have fallen deeper into a crisis, a new report by Medill researchers found.
Local news deserts expanding despite some ‘bright spots,’ Medill report says
A group of Indigenous drummers and dancers performed at the Native American Heritage Celebration on Wednesday.
NAISA celebrates Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month
Coleman has won several awards for her films.
Q&A: Prof. Robin R. Means Coleman on Black horror films, inclusion on campus
NPEP graduate James Soto celebrates after receiving his degree. Wednesday’s graduating cohort marked the first time incarcerated students have received bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 university.
Northwestern Prison Education Program celebrates inaugural commencement
Jessica Hopper detailed some of the stigmas women face in the music industry during the Weber lecture Wednesday evening.
Jessica Hopper talks unequal representation of female musicians in annual Weber Lecture
Luke Figora, Northwestern’s chief operating officer, answered questions in the Guild Lounge Wednesday.
Rebuild Ryan Field to be funded with ‘significantly increased’ Ryan family gift, University debt, University COO tells Faculty Senate
More in Latest Stories
Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole assisted the game-winning goal in Northwesterns 2-1 NCAA Tournament semifinals victory over Duke Friday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Duke 1
A picture of a Northwestern football player on the outside wall of the Ryan Field stadium.
Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU
The “How To Defend Yourself” cast. After starting over the summer, the actors will finally take the stage this weekend.
‘How To Defend Yourself’ explores empowerment in violent world with Spectrum Theatre Company
Mayor Daniel Biss acknowledged Chris Greeneand and the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian as the recipients of the Annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts.
A Bright Night for the Arts event gathers arts community, recognizes Mayor’s Awards for the Arts
Evanston Community Fridges is a mutual aid network that provides access to free food to residents throughout Evanston.
Evanston Community Fridges faces financial struggle, seeks donations to sustain free food access
The Evanston Fire Department said the Purple and Red Lines will be shut down for a “prolonged period” following Thursday mornings crash.
CTA Yellow Line train crash at Howard station injures 38
More in Top Stories
Illustration by Shveta Shah.
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Advisory Committee aims to put city officials and Evanston residents with disabilities in more regular, more formalized communication.
How the Evanston ADA Advisory Committee supports people with disabilities
The annual Illinois Report Card collects data from each public school district in Illinois to measure performance of students and schools.
Illinois Report Card shows signs of rebound, performance gaps
While some have applauded Invest in Kids for giving students more flexibility in school choice, many Evanston-area lawmakers have criticized the tax credit program for diverting funding from the state’s coffers.
Public school advocates celebrate end of controversial Invest in Kids scholarship program
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in