Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
November 14, 2023
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
November 14, 2023
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2181 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1163 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1159 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

University President Michael Schill announces new committee on antisemitism and hate

The+Monday+message+is+Schill%E2%80%99s+fifth+to+the+community+since+the+militant+group+Hamas+attacked+Israel+on+Oct.+7.
Daily file photo by Jonah Elkowitz
The Monday message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor
November 14, 2023

Northwestern will create a new committee aiming to combat antisemitism and hate, University President Michael Schill announced in a message to the community Monday.

Kellogg Prof. Efraim Benmelech and School of Education and Social Policy Dean Bryan Brayboy will chair the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate — which will be made up of students, staff, faculty, alumni and trustees — according to the Monday message.

In his email, Schill said the committee will focus on stopping antisemitism as well as hate directed toward other groups, including Palestinian students. Additionally, it will work with Schill, the provost and the community as a whole to promote learning and dialogue about the conflict.

The message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, the Israeli military has responded with a continuous bombardment, blockage and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, while about 1,200 Israelis were killed in the initial attack, according to Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

Schill pointed to several recent and upcoming events hosted by NU staff and faculty aimed at facilitating dialogue around the war, including a conversation with author Nathan Thrall, co-hosted by the Middle East and North African Studies Program and the Medill School of Journalism last week.

“Such discussions are not easy, but they are essential,” Schill wrote in the message. “They showcase how our Northwestern community can come together to examine the world’s most pressing problems — a function of our University that is as important today as at any point in our history.”

Schill reiterated his call for civil discourse and informed dialogue — as he shared in several messages to the community over the last month — discouraging the doxxing or shaming of those with opposing beliefs.

Schill said that the University “will not stand” for antisemitism or discriminatory acts directed at anyone, based on “race, religion, national origin or other protected categories.” He also called on the community “to emphatically reject statements or banners that significant parts of our community interpret as promoting murder and genocide.”

He specifically cited flying flags associated with Hamas or banners featuring the slogan “From the River to the Sea” — a phrase long used by pro-Palestine activists as a call for liberation for Palestinians across the region but seen by some Jews as a demand for the destruction of Israel, according to NPR.

“I want to assure you that the University is committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for everyone in our community, through measures both visible and, in many cases, unseen,” Schill wrote in the message.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories: 

Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel

University President Michael Schill reiterates commitment to free speech, respectful language in new message

Northwestern deans issue statements on Israel-Hamas war
More to Discover
More in Administration
NU-Q Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub expressed doubt in a Monday WBUR interview that the militant group Hamas had killed civilians in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Northwestern revises statement after condemning Prof. Khaled AL-Hroub’s comments on Hamas
After University President Michael Schill sent a message last week saying he would not issue a statement on behalf NU on the Israel-Hamas war, deans and faculty across the University sent out their own messages.
NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message
Schill said in a Friday message that while he doesn’t intend to issue University statements on most political or social issues, NU’s response is still guided by a set of core values.
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
Schill’s email frustrated international students, who said the University is telling stories about their struggles without giving them support.
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
More in Campus
Soon, Version 3 of Paper is expected to bring an assortment of new features and enhancements to the popular Northwestern scheduling site.
Paper Version 3 coming soon with new features, enhancements
Evanston residents and Northwestern residents protested calling for a community benefits agreement in September.
Student organizations talk NU community benefits agreement for the Ryan Field rebuild
Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance hosted its annual Diwali celebration Sunday evening in Norris University Center.
Captured: Northwestern SASA hosts annual Diwali celebration
Students clubs, like Consultants Advising Student Enterprises and Global Research and Consulting Group, have rigorous and selective application criteria.
Northwestern students reflect on competitive club culture
One NU study found all-nighters can have antidepressant effects that last for several days.
Research Roundup: NU researchers drive breakthroughs in climate, health
Student protesters lay in front of the Technological Institute Thursday morning. Students walking to and from class stepped around or over the protesters, while some stopped to observe or film the event.
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
More in Latest Stories
Water droplets sprinkle the air after a field hockey player in purple hits the ball.
Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Swantiques, a Skokie-based vintage furniture warehouse, opened a pop-up store on Main Street in Evanston that will shutter Dec. 10.
Swantiques shows promise of pop-up retail in Evanston and beyond
A field hockey player in black lifts the ball.
Captured: Northwestern advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 3-0 win
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Two players in white jerseys walk off the court after the game.
Captured: Women’s basketball defeats Omaha 87-69
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in