University President Michael Schill reiterates commitment to free speech, respectful language in new message

University President Michael Schill reiterated his commitment to free speech while also encouraging respectful language in a Thursday message to the Northwestern community.

In the email, Schill acknowledged that the Israel-Hamas war has affected many members of the community and that processing the events can be overwhelming. He said community members may be afraid to speak out because of fear of retaliation or doxxing, or others are afraid to make any statements because of a lack of understanding or being viewed as insensitive.

Schill stated that both indifference to the suffering of Palestinians and slogans of terrorist organizations are inconsistent with the University’s “shared human values.”

While Schill reiterated his commitment to free speech and diversity in the message, he also asked community members to consider the potential impact of their speech and actions. He noted that antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism are unacceptable at NU and inconsistent with the community’s values.

“We know that for many in our community, deeply held beliefs guide actions and words, and we fully support the expression of those views,” Schill wrote in the message. “But this is not the time for our Northwestern community to demonize, insult or dox one another. It is not the time for incendiary postings or banners. Instead, it is a moment for us to pull together, to support one another and to show mutual respect.”

Schill first announced that the University would not be taking an official stance on the war or most other political or social issues on Oct. 12. A day later — following criticism in response to his choice to pursue institutional neutrality — Schill clarified that the University is guided by a shared set of values which oppose antisemitism and racism.

The new message comes one day after imitated copies of The Daily criticizing the University’s response to the war were circulated around campus and hundreds of students walked out of class calling for the University to divest from companies that support Israel and to protect members of the NU community advocating for Palestinian rights.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

— Northwestern deans issue statements on Israel-Hamas war

— NU President Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war

— University President Michael Schill says NU will not issue statements on political or social issues