Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Vigil honors Evanston residents taken hostage in Israel as community copes with ongoing violence
October 13, 2023
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
October 13, 2023
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2110 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1785 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
3
1630 Views
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • October 10, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech

Schill+said+in+a+Friday+message+that+while+he+doesn%E2%80%99t+intend+to+issue+University+statements+on+most+political+or+social+issues%2C+NU%E2%80%99s+response+is+still+guided+by+a+set+of+core+values.
Daily file photo by Jonah Elkowitz
Schill said in a Friday message that while he doesn’t intend to issue University statements on most political or social issues, NU’s response is still guided by a set of core values.
Jacob Wendler and Saul Pink
October 13, 2023

University President Michael Schill issued a new statement Friday afternoon on the Israel-Hamas war and his views on Northwestern’s role in taking official stances on political issues.

The back-to-back statements came nearly a week after the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday. Israel has pursued attacks on Gaza since declaring war on Hamas Sunday, and the ensuing violence has left more than 3,000 Israelis and Palestinians dead and thousands more injured.

In an email Friday, Schill responded to criticisms of his Thursday message in which he announced the University will not issue statements on political or social issues that do not directly impact its core mission. 

Schill said some community members thought he meant “the University as an entity should not be governed by a set of values… that everything is relative.” Rather, Schill said, the University is guided by a set of values including free speech, diversity, rational discourse and “the dignity of humanity and an abhorrence of antisemitism and racism.”

“The abhorrent and horrific actions of Hamas on Saturday are clearly antithetical to Northwestern’s values — as well as my own,” Schill wrote Friday. “Whatever we might feel about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, our shared humanity should lead us all to condemn these barbaric acts.”

Schill encouraged the community to support one another and “seek common ground” in Friday’s message. He said building understanding and empathizing with others does not require people to agree on divisive issues like the current war.

In his Thursday message, Schill also explained that his attendance at a Monday night vigil organized by Jewish students to mourn lives lost in the war was in his individual capacity rather than on behalf of the University. 

Student leaders from Students for Justice in Palestine said Schill declined an invitation to attend their vigil Thursday night to honor the lives lost in Gaza this week and express solidarity with Palestinians. Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Davis attended both vigils. 

“I attended both vigils to mourn the loss of life and support our students,” Davis told The Daily Friday morning.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @saullpink

Related Stories: 

Northwestern students gather to honor lives lost in Gaza this week

NU President Michael Schill shares message on free speech

NU Jewish community hosts vigil for lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
More to Discover
More in Administration
Schill’s email frustrated international students, who said the University is telling stories about their struggles without giving them support.
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
A crowd of people dancing in front of a brightly lit stage.
Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout, frees up funds for student orgs
More in Campus
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
Dillo Day 2023. Mayfest, which organizes Dillo Day, manages a budget of over $400,000.
NU alumni apply student org experiences in post-grad careers
Chicken and Boba. This new Korean-fusion restaurant launched in the basement of Norris University Center last month.
New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center
Evanston and Chicago residents, as well as people from around the world, attended Thursday’s conference.
Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU
More in Latest Stories
Senior forward Ella Hase runs toward the ball. Hase scored her team-leading eighth goal on Thursday against Iowa.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks five-game winless streak, defeats Iowa 2-1
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in