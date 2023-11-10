Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
November 10, 2023
Residents criticize Ryan Field community benefits agreement, call for Council to delay decision
November 10, 2023
Women’s Basketball: Daley drops career-high 27 points in Northwestern’s season-opening win
November 10, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1494 Views
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
Jerry Wu, Reporter • November 6, 2023
2
1251 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
3
1191 Views
Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
William Tong, Copy Chief • November 5, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel

Student+protesters+lay+in+front+of+the+Technological+Institute+Thursday+morning.+Students+walking+to+and+from+class+stepped+around+or+over+the+protesters%2C+while+some+stopped+to+observe+or+film+the+event.
Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern
Student protesters lay in front of the Technological Institute Thursday morning. Students walking to and from class stepped around or over the protesters, while some stopped to observe or film the event.
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer
November 10, 2023

Content warning: This article contains mentions of violence and photographs of fake blood.

About 25 students gathered in front of the Technological Institute Thursday morning demanding Northwestern divest from organizations supporting the Israeli military in its ongoing war with Hamas.

Students lay across the walkway into the building wearing blood-red paint on their clothing, holding signs and participating in call-and-response chants. For about two hours, chants like “our tuition is funding genocide” and “our board of trustees should not profit on war” filled the air at the protest hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.

Several members of NU’s Board of Trustees have served as executives at companies that supply arms to Israel, including Boeing and General Dynamics.

“We should not work with companies that sell arms to places like Israel and other aggressors,” one masked chant leader, who did not identify themself, said to the crowd.

In the month since the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel Oct. 7, the Israeli military has responded with a continuous bombardment, blockade and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, while more than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the initial attack with at least 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli and Palestinian authorities

Bienen sophomore Alex Neuser participated in the protest to show solidarity for the cause of Palestinian freedom, he said.

Neuser, a member of Fossil Free NU, said they see a connection between the club and SJP, citing settler colonialism as one of the main drivers of climate change. Neuser said he has learned through Fossil Free NU about the University’s financial interests.

“This is a university where we all come here to learn, and it’s kind of clear to me that the University is operated as an investment firm first and an educational place of learning second,” Neuser said.

sjp_walkout_tech_Dymova_Sonya-5-2
Gallery7 Photos
Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern
As people walked in and out of the Technological Institute, protesters chanted: “You can go to class, Palestinians cannot” and “You can go home, Palestinians cannot.”

Representatives from the University’s event support team were also present. The representatives said they attended the protest to make sure the protesters were safe and other students were able to go to classes in Tech without disruption.

Most students walked around the protesters, but some stepped over them and others stopped to observe or film them.

Chiao-Wei Hsu, a graduate student in computer science, stopped to film the protest. He said he plans to post the video to his Facebook.

He said he empathizes with Palestinians because he’s from Taiwan, a small island that has been governed independently of China since 1949. With tensions on the rise, Taiwan is currently edging toward territorial conflict with China, which views the country as part of its territory.

“I don’t have a specific position on this issue because it’s really, really complicated,” he said. “I just hope everything is going to settle down quickly and without more bloodshed. I really hope for more peace for the world.”

SJP held a walkout calling for similar divestment goals on Oct. 26, two weeks after both SJP and a group of Jewish students organized separate vigils to mourn lives lost in the war. Hundreds of NU students and Evanston residents also held one of many rallies around the world calling for a ceasefire in Gaza Saturday, and a rally in downtown Evanston the following day organized by local Jewish and Israeli communities called for the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Protesters on Thursday called out University President Michael Schill by name in their chants. Schill and other University administrators released a statement to the NU community on Saturday saying it would not tolerate “violence, intimidation, threats, Islamophobia or antisemitism.”

“We can be passionate about our beliefs while also being compassionate to those with whom we disagree,” the statement read.

SJP has also criticized two statements released by Schill last month stating that the University would not take an official stance on the war.

Jillian Dudley, a Communication freshman who stopped to watch the protest, said she supports the idea of a ceasefire and hopes to join SJP.

Dudley said amid stress and fear about the conflict, she feels hopeful that protests happening across the country will have an impact.

“I think what they’re doing here, especially at this huge institution, is really going to be very impactful,” she said. “It shows that students do have a voice and they should be heard.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SQPowers04

Related Stories: 

Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally Evanston protesters call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israel

Northwestern Students for Justice in Palestine leads walkout

Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration Evanston Jewish rally calls for release of Hamas hostages
More to Discover
More in Campus
Medill Profs. Arionne Nettles, Peter Slevin and Karen Spring are three of many that have reported and written while teaching at Northwestern.
Double duty: From The New Yorker to WBEZ, Medill professors balance teaching and reporting
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President and CEO Patrick Harker spoke at the Kellogg Global Hub Wednesday evening.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker talks economics of transportation infrastructure
NU Graduate Workers planned to present its economic proposals at the Nov. 14 meeting.
NU cancels full-day bargaining session with graduate workers
Postlewaite is the second-highest tenured professor at Pritzker and has been teaching for 42 years at the University.
Pritzker professor files federal age discrimination lawsuit against NU
ASG Senate met in Norris University Center Wednesday night and passed legislation changing the presidential election timeline.
ASG Senate passes legislation moving presidential elections to Winter Quarter
The “I’m First” week was expanded from an “I’m First” day in 2022, which occurred on national First-Generation day, Nov. 8.
“I’m First” week honors first-generation students, staff and faculty
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau dribbles the ball. Lau tallied 15 assists Thursday, one away from the program record set by Nancy Kennelly 30 years ago.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, UIC 86 (OT)
News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats
News Quiz: Northwestern Football, Day of the Dead, Northwestern College Democrats
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Penn State. Bryant suffered an upper-body injury versus the Nittany Lions, and has been sidelined ever since.
Football: Key injuries loom large in upcoming Northwestern-Wisconsin matchup
Senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson tallied six blocks and seven kills Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls in four sets to No. 1 Nebraska
Northwestern will look to recover both its .500 record and starting quarterback against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern seeks first away win of the season in Madison
Waves approach a beach as they pass by a sloping mound of rocks.
Early plans to fortify Evanston’s battered shoreline set to finish in 2024
More in Top Stories
Football: Former Northwestern captain, Super Bowl XLI champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
The Evanston Water Department. The proposed 17.5% increase to the city’s water rate would cost the average Evanston resident an additional $69.93 annually.
City Council discusses lead pipe replacement, proposed water rate increase
Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Ill.) Evanston home Tuesday to call for her support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Protesters call for Schakowsky to support ceasefire, end U.S. aid to Israel
Yohanna Endashaw, a junior at Niles West High School, performs at the annual Poetry Out Loud competition.
‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel
Diana Hamann, who owns the Wine Goddess on Main Street, says her store saw its first monthly loss in about three years.
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in