Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestinian student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow

A group of about 50 student activists began setting up a tent encampment on Deering Meadow Thursday morning. According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain until Northwestern agrees to the demands laid out in the Northwestern People’s Resolution.

Throughout the morning, the protesters formed a human chain surrounding the encampment. Organizers led the protesters in chants calling for the University to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

As of 4:00 p.m., about 300 protesters and 15 tents remained on Deering Meadow.

This is a developing story. For updates, follow The Daily’s live coverage at this link.

