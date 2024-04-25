Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Live updates: encampment begins
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Juliet Rofé discovers passion for art influencing through gummy bear chandelier
April 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats undermanned Wisconsin, advances to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
April 25, 2024
Baseball: Frieman: Greenspan is the man to right the ship
April 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3362 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
2
1508 Views
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Samantha Powers, Print Managing Editor • April 22, 2024
3
1469 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo Gallery: Pro-Palestinian student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow

A+police+officer+stands+in+front+of+protesters+with+their+arms+linked+on+a+meadow.
Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern
A police officer stands in front of protesters with linked arms. This followed an email from President Schill indicating police presence.
Sonya Dymova, Micah Sandy, and Jacob Wendler
April 25, 2024

A group of about 50 student activists began setting up a tent encampment on Deering Meadow Thursday morning. According to a student organizer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, the students intend to remain until Northwestern agrees to the demands laid out in the Northwestern People’s Resolution

Throughout the morning, the protesters formed a human chain surrounding the encampment. Organizers led the protesters in chants calling for the University to divest from companies with ties to Israel. 

As of 4:00 p.m., about 300 protesters and 15 tents remained on Deering Meadow.

Deering+Encampment+Micah+Sandy+22
Gallery11 Photos
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern
Students walking down Sheridan Road stopped along their way to watch the ongoing protest.

This is a developing story. For updates, follow The Daily’s live coverage at this link.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @sonyawanders

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TheMicahSandy

Email: [email protected]

X: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

University enacts interim addendum to demonstration policy amid Deering Encampment

NU Hillel releases statement on ‘NU Liberated Zone’

Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
More to Discover
More in Campus
In a statement released just before noon Thursday, NU Hillel expressed support for the Universitys new Code of Conduct interim addendum announced Thursday morning.
NU Hillel releases statement on 'NU Liberated Zone'
Protesters began setting up tents on Deering Meadow at around 7 a.m. Thursday.
University enacts interim addendum to demonstration policy amid Deering Encampment
About 200 protesters formed a line encircling the encampment Thursday morning.
Live: Pro-Palestinian student activists demonstrate on Deering Meadow after being told by NUPD to take down encampment
About two dozen activists began setting up tents Thursday morning.
Northwestern student activists set up encampment on Deering Meadow
The Senate passed similar divestment resolutions in 2015 and 2021.
ASG signs People’s Resolution, calls for NU to divest from Israeli institutions
The rebrand of Take Back the Night Week happened in conjunction with the Center for Awareness, Response and Education renaming its Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Sexual Assault Action Month.
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
More in Latest Stories
Four speakers sit onstage together at a table talking into microphones.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore talks solidarity, white supremacy at annual ‘Unite Against Racism’ campaign
Northwestern huddles during a game against Ohio State last year.
Women’s Basketball: Michigan forward Taylor Williams transfers to Northwestern
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
Jayal: What my experience as the only Gen Z member of my book club taught me about the ‘generational divide’
Jayal: What my experience as the only Gen Z member of my book club taught me about the ‘generational divide’
Senior Jieni Li swings her club. Li tied for 23rd at this year’s Big Ten Championships with a 3-over 219.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern places third at Big Ten Tournament, named No. 2 seed at NCAA East Lansing Regional
A violin with the number 50 overlayed on it.
Bach Week Festival returns to Evanston for 50th, final anniversary
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in