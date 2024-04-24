LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU

Dear President Schill and Provost Hagerty,

Northwestern’s University Mission declares its commitment to encourage debate; champion access, diversity and belonging; strengthen our community; and care about one another. NU Student Affairs pledges to uphold a commitment to social justice; confront practices that inhibit equity and justice; seek first to listen and understand; be curious and open to learning; and ask questions instead of ascribing intent.

We, the undersigned NU faculty of different backgrounds and political viewpoints, come together in support of these principles and in the firm belief that the University will violate its own commitments if it were to take any action to block our students’ rights to peaceful speech, assembly and dissent.

This is a historic moment in which students across the country and around the world are voicing what they want their universities to be and do in terms of policies, ethics, partnerships and finances. These students’ visions are based on an informed understanding of our collective well-being and, oftentimes, in a principled objection to that which impedes it.

As NU affirms, students have a right to ask questions. NU’s vision statements require us to listen and engage with respect. The University will fail in its most basic promises and commitments if it moves to shut down student gatherings rather than open spaces for transparent and serious discussion.

Northwestern has a long history of successful student protests and strikes dating back to the 1960s. The students who are engaging in protests today are upholding and strengthening that proud tradition. Should the current administration choose to stand in their way, it will be on the wrong side of history.

We return to NU’s pledge to “ask questions instead of ascribing intent.” We will not tolerate the weaponization of unfounded presumptions of bigotry to smear and silence students who are not engaging in anything of the sort. And as educators, we will not stand for the criminalization of peaceful protest on our campus.

Signed,

Wendy Pearlman, Professor of Political Science and Middle East & North Africa Studies, WCAS

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Professor of Religious Studies & Political Science, WCAS

Elizabeth Smith, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Anthropology and WCAS Advising

Josh Honn, Humanities and Prison Education Librarian, University Libraries

Hannah Feldman, Associate Professor of Art History, WCAS

Ipek Kocaomer Yosmaoglu, Associate Professor of History, WCAS

katrina quisumbing king, Assistant Professor of Sociology, WCAS

Katherine E. Hoffman, Associate Professor, Anthropology & MENA Studies, WCAS

Michelle N. Huang, Assistant Professor, English & Asian American Studies, WCAS

Michael Loriaux, Professor of Political Science, WCAS

Shirin Vossoughi, Associate Professor, SESP

Zach Wood-Doughty, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Computer Science, WCAS

Nitasha Sharma, Professor and Director, Black Studies and Asian American Studies, WCAS

Kalyan Nadiminti, Assistant Professor of English, WCAS

Moya Bailey, Professor of Communication Studies

Doug Kiel, Associate Professor of History, Center for Native American and Indigenous Research (CNAIR), and Kaplan Humanities Institute

Loubna El Amine, Assistant Professor of Political Science, WCAS

Beatriz O. Reyes, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies Program; Native American and Indigenous Studies, CNAIR

Qiu Fogarty, Associate Director, Social Justice Education

Emrah Yildiz, Assistant Professor, Anthropology & Middle East & North African Studies

Sonya Kaleel, Adjunct Faculty/Coach, School of Education & Social Policy / MSLOC

Erica Weitzman, Associate Professor of German, WCAS

Ian Hurd, Professor & Director, Political Science & Weinberg Center for Int’l & Area Studies

alithia zamantakis, Research Assistant Professor, ISGMH and Medical Social Sciences, FSM

Luis Amaral, E.O. Haven Professor, McCormick

Santiago Molina, Assistant Professor of Sociology, WCAS

Steven W. Thrasher, Daniel Renberg Chair, Medill

Brannon Ingram, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, WCAS

Kim Marion Suiseeya, Associate Professor, Political Science, Environmental Policy & Culture

Sirus Bouchat, Assistant Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Rebecca C. Johnson, Associate Professor, English and Middle East & North African Studies

Barnor Hesse, Associate Professor, Black Studies, WCAS

Robert Orsi, Professor, Religious Studies and History, WCAS

Kelly Wisecup, Professor, English and Center for Native American & Indigenous Studies

James Bielo, Associate Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS

Leslie M. Harris, Professor, History, WCAS

Justin L. Mann, Assistant Professor, English and Black Studies, WCAS

Jamie Carlstone, Authority Metadata Librarian, University Libraries

Mark Hauser, Professor and Director, Anthropology and Latin American & Caribbean Studies

Nicole Spigner, Assistant Professor, Black Studies & English, WCAS

Ivy Wilson, Associate Professor, English, WCAS

Martha Biondi, Professor, Black Studies and History, WCAS

Rebecca Zorach, Mary Jane Crowe Professor, Art and Art History, WCAS

Thadeus Dowad, Assistant Professor, Art History, WCAS

Shalini Shankar, Professor, Anthropology & Asian American Studies, WCAS

Shelby Hatch, Associate Professor of Instruction, Chemistry, WCAS

Helen Tilley, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor of English, MFA Program in Creative Writing, English

J. Seawright, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Miriam Petty, Associate Professor, Radio/Television/Film

Sepehr Vakil, Associate Professor, School of Education and Social Policy

Dotun Ayobade, Assistant Professor, Performance Studies and Black Studies, WCAS

Kennetta Hammond Perry, Associate Professor, Black Studies and History, WCAS

Alec Powers, MPH, FSM ISGMH

Mary Pattillo, Professor, Black Studies and Sociology, WCAS

Elham Hoominfar, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies Program

Spencer Evans, Senior Research Technologist, Dermatology

Sean Hanretta, Associate Professor, Department of History, WCAS

Lauren Stokes, Associate Professor, History, WCAS

Mérida M. Rúa, Professor, Latina and Latino Studies, WCAS

Gregory Phillips II, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Social Sciences

Tabitha Bonilla, Associate Professor, Human Development & Social Policy, SESP

Brent Huffman, Professor, Medill

Michael Anthony Turcios, Postdoctoral Fellow, Radio/Television/Film; Center for Native American and Indigenous Research

Emily Maguire, Associate Professor, Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS

Saad Ranginwala, MD, Assistant Professor, Feinberg School of Medicine

Jennifer Cole, Assistant Chair, Chemical and Biological Engineering

Megan Hyska, Assistant Professor, Philosophy

Megan Bang, Professor & Director, SESP & Center for Native American & Indigenous Research

Julie Lee Merseth, Assistant Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Curtis Miller, Lecturer, Art Theory & Practice

Kasey Evans, Associate Professor of English, WCAS

Annie Wilkinson, Postdoctoral Scholar, Anthropology, WCAS

Ana Aparicio, Associate Professor, Anthropology and Latina & Latino Studies Program, WCAS

becca greenstein, stem librarian, university libraries

Bimbola Akinbola, Assistant Professor, Performance Studies, WCAS

Ana Arjona, Associate Professor of Political Science, WCAS

Jackie Stevens, Professor, Political Science

Joshua Chambers-Letson, Professor of Performance Studies and Asian American Studies, Performance Studies and Asian American Studies

Anna Parkinson , Associate Professor, German

Michael Metzger, Academic Curator of Cinema and Media Arts, Block Museum of Art

Mary McGrath, Assistant Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Arionne Nettles, Lecturer, Medill

Ray San Diego, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Sami Hermez, Associate Professor and Director of Liberal Arts Program, Northwestern in Qatar

Jorge Coronado, Professor, Spanish and Portuguese /LACS, WCAS

Samuel Weber, Avalon Foundation Professor of Humanities, German/CLS

David Schoenbrun, Professor, History and African Studies, WCAS

Nichole Pinkard, Professor, School of Education and Social Policy

Averill Curdy Murr, Professor of Instruction, English, WCAS

Hollyamber Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Art History, WCAS

Tracy Vaughn-Manley, Assistant Professor, Black Studies, WCAS

Mariajose Rodriguez Pliego, Assistant Professor, English, WCAS

James Mahoney, Gordan Fulcher Professor of Decision-Making, Political Science and Sociology

Jeffrey A. Winters, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Ricky Hill, Research Assistant Professor, Sexual and Gender Minority Health & Wellbeing

Nate Cohen, Adjunct Professor of Instruction, Theatre

Michelle Birkett, Associate Professor, Medical Social Sciences

Karen Olivo, Director of Music Theatre Certificate Program, Theatre

Lina Britto, Associate Professor of History, Department of History, WCAS

Kevin Buckelew, Assistant Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS

Liz Hamilton, Copyright Librarian, University Libraries

Alessia Ricciardi, Professor, CLS

LaShandra Sullivan, Associate Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Gina Petersen, Assessment Librarian, Northwestern University Libraries

Peter H. S. Sporn, MD, Professor of Medicine, Cell and Developmental Biology, and Medical Education, Feinberg School of Medicine

Tara Fickle, Associate Professor, Asian American Studies Program

Alejandra Uslenghi, Associate Professor, Spanish & Portuguese, Comparative Literary Studies

Penelope Deutscher, Professor, Philosophy and CLS

Marianne Hopman, Associate Professor, Classics and Comparative Literary Studies

Nick Winters, Assistant Professor, Classics

Hasheem Hakeem, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Department of French and Italian

Namratha Kandula, Professor, Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine

AJ Christian, Professor, Communication Studies

Tara Gonsalves, Assistant Professor, Sociology

Torsten Menge, Assistant Professor, Liberal Arts, Northwestern in Qatar

Katie Risseeuw, Librarian, University Libraries

Charlotte Rosen, Postdoctoral Scholar in Public Service, Center for Historical Studies

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle, Professor, Art Theory and Practice

Sulafa Zidani, Assistant Professor, Communication Studies

Patty Loew, Prof. Emerita, Medill; Center for Native American & Indigenous Research

Katia Viot-Southard, Associate Professor of Instruction, French and Italian

Megan Baker, College Fellow, Anthropology

Igal Szleifer, Professor, Biomedical Engineering

Jeong Eun Annabel We, Assistant Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures

Rebecca Ewert, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Sociology

Doron Shiffer-Sebba, Postdoctoral Fellow, Sociology

TJ Billard, Associate Professor, Communication Studies and, by courtesy, Sociology

Leila Tayeb, Assistant Professor in Residence, Communication & Liberal Arts, NUQ

Calvin Liang, Postdoctoral Fellow, Communication Studies

Nasrin Qader, Associate Professor, French and Italian, WCAS

Heather Jaber, Assistant Professor in Residence, Communication & Liberal Arts, NUQ

Gretchen Neidhardt, Librarian, Galter Health Sciences Library and Learning Center

Diego Arispe-Bazán, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, WCAS

Cynthia Robin, Professor and Chair, Anthropology, WCAS

Alfonso Fierro, Assistant Professor, Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS

William Leonard, Professor, Anthropology and Global Health Studies, WCAS

Laura Beth Nielsen, Professor of Sociology, WCAS

Noelle Sullivan, Professor Instruction and Associate Director, Program in Global Health Studies

Amanda Logan, Associate Professor of Anthropology, WCAS

Lauren Beach, Assistant Professor of Medical Social Sciences

Laura Brueck, Professor of South Asian and Comparative Literature, WCAS

Lydia Barnett, Associate Professor of History, WCAS

Rayvon Fouché, Professor, Communication Studies and Medill

kihana miraya ross, Assistant Professor, Black Studies

Diane Knoepke, Adjunct Instructor, MS in Learning & Organizational Change

Aldon D. Morris, Emeritus Professor, Sociology and Black Studies

Karrie Ann Snyder, Associate Professor of Instruction , Sociology, WCAS

Kari Lydersen, Assistant Professor, Medill

Domietta Torlasco, Professor, French and Italian/CLS

Patrick Janulis, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Social Sciences

Charlayne Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies

Jonathon Glassman, Wayne V. Jones Research Professor Emeritus, History, WCAS

Mary Ann Weston, Associate Professor Emerita, Medill

Kate Masur, Professor of History, WCAS

J. Michelle Molina, Associate Professor, Religious Studies, WCAS

Lakshmi Padmanabhan, Assistant Professor, Radio, TV, Film

Peter Locke, Associate Professor of Instruction, Global Health Studies

Paul Ramirez, Associate Professor of History, WCAS

Sandra L. Richards, Professor Emerita, Black Studies & Theatre

Nina Gurianova, Professor, Slavic and CLS, WCAS

Jose Medina, Walter Dill Scott Professor of Philosophy, WCAS

Caitlin Fitz, Associate Professor of History, WCAS

Michael Rakowitz, Professor of Art Theory & Practice and MENA Studies

Jen Munson, Assistant Professor, Learning Sciences, School of Education and Social Policy

Vilna Bashi, Osborn Professor of Race, Ethnicity, and Global Diversity, Sociology, WCAS

Corey Byrnes, Associate Professor, Kaplan, Asian Languages and Cultures, Comparative Literary Studies

Shayna Silverstein, Assistant Professor, Performance Studies and MENA Studies

Patrick Noonan, Assistant Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures, CLS