Open Letter: Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission must stay unbiased

Dear Mayor Daniel Biss,

During my term on the Evanston Equity and Empowerment Commission, the Commission actively worked on several important initiatives. Some of the initiatives are listed here:

The Commission supported and encouraged the City Council to create a community benefits agreement with Northwestern.

The Commission created the Evanston Policy Racial Equity Scorecard and pushed for increased public engagement in City policies.

The Commission also focused on improving the City’s community engagement policies and addressing racial equity.

The Commission worked to ensure that marginalized voices are represented.

The Commission tackled inequities in the city’s decision-making processes.

The Commission collaborated with Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) to bring forth affordable housing ordinances, one of which — an adjustment to the city’s demolition tax — has been successfully implemented.

The Commission supported Environmental Justice Evanston, Evanston Interfaith family pride fest, and Wesley displaced residents and submitted a letter in support of equitable access to the Harley Clarke Mansion.

I write to you today with a deep sense of disappointment, not only regarding the end of my term on Oct. 1 as Chair of the Evanston Equity and Empowerment Commission but also in the broader direction that the city seems to be taking in matters of equity and fairness. While I respect the office you hold and the responsibilities that come with it, I feel compelled to share my concerns about the Commission’s future and the importance of ensuring it remains a true voice for all Evanston residents.

The Equity and Empowerment Commission was established to bring critical issues of justice and fairness to the forefront of policy decisions. In a diverse community like ours, the role of this body is not simply to mirror the views of the mayor or any other elected official. It is to represent the often unheard voices, to challenge assumptions and to ensure that all policies are evaluated through a lens of equity. This is not a task that can be fulfilled if the commission is populated by individuals who merely align with a certain political agenda that benefits only those at the top. Instead, it requires people of integrity, independent thinkers who are committed to fairness for every resident, regardless of race, socioeconomic status or background.

During my time as commission chair, I have witnessed decisions that raise concerns about the city’s commitment to these values. The culture of silence for Black employees and the subsequent alteration of the Black Employee Report — now sanitized and rebranded as the Employee Report — are examples of how the truth can be distorted when equity is not truly at the heart of decision-making. In the Black Employee Report, employees bravely spoke up about their experiences, but their voices have been stifled. This is not the Evanston we aspire to be.

Moreover, the pattern of reappointments to boards and commissions raises further questions about fairness. While I understand that no one should assume they will be reappointed, the fact that I, along with one other commissioner who opposed the zoning changes and green-lighting of NU’s projects, have not been reappointed, is concerning. It gives the appearance that those who challenge or disagree with certain interests are excluded from public service. This sets a dangerous precedent, where civic engagement and dissent are discouraged, rather than embraced as essential to a healthy democracy.

The late Karen Chavers, a respected leader in our community, once said, “We can measure people by their intentions: Who you for?” My answer has always been clear: I am for the people. My work on the Equity and Empowerment Commission was always driven by a commitment to fairness and justice for all Evanston residents, especially those who are too often marginalized.

Mayor Daniel Biss, as you seek reelection, I urge you to consider the importance of the Equity and Empowerment Commission as an independent body that represents the true diversity of our city. The Commission cannot fulfill its mandate if it is filled with individuals who are more concerned about furthering a political agenda than advocating for genuine equity. The people of Evanston deserve a government that listens, values their input and ensures everyone has a seat at the table.

I hope you will reflect on the need for unbiased leadership on the Equity and Empowerment Commission, and I remain hopeful that the city will continue to move toward a more just and equitable future for all.

Sincerely,

Darlene Murray Cannon

Darlene Cannon is an Evanston 2nd Ward resident and the former chair of Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.