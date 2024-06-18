Subscribe
NU Alum arrested on firebombing suspicions at UC Berkeley
June 19, 2024
Queering The Map shows queer love on campus
June 19, 2024
Run clubs are the latest craze in Chicago
June 19, 2024
'You know absolutely nothing': Students frustrated with NU's handling of academic integrity cases
NU's Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement
Community awards, advocacy headline Evanston's fifth annual Juneteenth parade
Race Against Hate: Ricky Byrdsong's Legacy
The Week Ahead, June 17-23: Juneteenth, Summer Solstice and Pride Celebrations in Chicagoland
Evanston Environment Board drops fossil fuels divestment, recommends updates to leaf blower ordinance
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern's vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern's vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

Lacrosse: Northwestern's Izzy Scane wins 2024 Honda Sport Award

June 13, 2024

Lacrosse: Northwestern's Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award

May 30, 2024

Campus Kitchens fills plates and hearts

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

'You know absolutely nothing': Students frustrated with NU's handling of academic integrity cases

June 19, 2024

NU's Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement

June 18, 2024

Chemistry Prof, NU scientist Dr. Chad Mirkin awarded 2024 Kavli Prize in Nanoscience

June 13, 2024

First heat wave of the season brings record-breaking temperatures: Here's how to stay cool

June 18, 2024

Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

June 18, 2024

CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival

June 17, 2024

NU’s Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement

A+white+brick+building
Daily file photo by Leah Schroeder
Northwestern is offering more than 250 courses as part of its 2024 Summer Session.
David Samson, Print Managing Editor
June 18, 2024

Whether you’re looking to knock out that pesky distro, take the next step in your academic journey, gain valuable professional skills or just try something new, Northwestern’s Summer Session can be a flexible option for students to get ahead.

Summer classes began Monday June 17 and will run through August 25. The change of registration period ends June 21. This summerNU offered more than 250 undergraduate courses ranging from two to ten weeks; day, night or weekend classes; and remote or in-person learning structures.

While some courses were standard sequences required for STEM majors or foreign language students, others were more specialized — providing students a unique summer experience.

The Marketing Department is offering MKTG 370: Introduction to Public Relations remotely this summer. Students will learn about public relations strategy, media relations, crisis management and more during this 10-week class. 

The Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications will hold IMC 300: Introduction to Integrated Marketing Communications in-person from July 8 to July 28. This class, open to all, provides students a baseline understanding of integrated marketing communications before they commit to the full five-quarter certificate program.

Weinberg’s Latina & Latino Studies Department has scheduled a two-week course, LATINO 391: Curandera Histories. This online course will meet Monday through Friday for four hours a day, focusing on how power shapes historical representation, especially through the history of Chicago’s Latinx communities.

For more pre-professional students, the English Department is offering ENGLISH 305: Advanced Composition: “Legal Writing;” Communication Sciences and Disorders is holding CSD 409: Foundations of Clinical and Professional Practice; and there are four accounting classes to choose from including ACCOUNT 201: Introduction to Financial Accounting.

All these classes and more are listed on NU’s Summer Session website, and though registration has closed for this term, future Summer Quarters — and their diverse course offerings — will be there to support students’ academic goals. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @dpsamson_

