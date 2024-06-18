NU’s Summer Class Schedule offers flexibility, opportunities for academic advancement

Whether you’re looking to knock out that pesky distro, take the next step in your academic journey, gain valuable professional skills or just try something new, Northwestern’s Summer Session can be a flexible option for students to get ahead.

Summer classes began Monday June 17 and will run through August 25. The change of registration period ends June 21. This summerNU offered more than 250 undergraduate courses ranging from two to ten weeks; day, night or weekend classes; and remote or in-person learning structures.

While some courses were standard sequences required for STEM majors or foreign language students, others were more specialized — providing students a unique summer experience.

The Marketing Department is offering MKTG 370: Introduction to Public Relations remotely this summer. Students will learn about public relations strategy, media relations, crisis management and more during this 10-week class.

The Medill School of Journalism, Media and Integrated Marketing Communications will hold IMC 300: Introduction to Integrated Marketing Communications in-person from July 8 to July 28. This class, open to all, provides students a baseline understanding of integrated marketing communications before they commit to the full five-quarter certificate program.

Weinberg’s Latina & Latino Studies Department has scheduled a two-week course, LATINO 391: Curandera Histories. This online course will meet Monday through Friday for four hours a day, focusing on how power shapes historical representation, especially through the history of Chicago’s Latinx communities.

For more pre-professional students, the English Department is offering ENGLISH 305: Advanced Composition: “Legal Writing;” Communication Sciences and Disorders is holding CSD 409: Foundations of Clinical and Professional Practice; and there are four accounting classes to choose from including ACCOUNT 201: Introduction to Financial Accounting.

All these classes and more are listed on NU’s Summer Session website, and though registration has closed for this term, future Summer Quarters — and their diverse course offerings — will be there to support students’ academic goals.

