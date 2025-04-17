What’s New at NU: Wildcats spring into quarterly org fair

In this episode, The Daily reports on the last org fair of the 2024-25 school year. Students explain why they want to join new clubs and club leaders explain their incentive to recruit during the last quarter of the year.

ANGELINA EGBE: I have more time this quarter, which is unlike fall and winter quarter, so I’m trying to see what I can expand my horizons on.

I feel like I understand college life more in Northwestern, so I have a hang on everything.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: That was freshman Angelina Egbe on her attitude towards joining new clubs this quarter compared to previous times this year.

[music]

VALENTINA VALCARCE: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Valentina Valcarce. This is What’s New at NU, a podcast about everything from mainstage NU issues and events to those hidden in the nooks and crannies of campus.

The first two Mondays of April were marked by the Northwestern Spring Org Fair, an event at Norris University Center open to current students looking to join new clubs in spring quarter.

Egbe said she also came to the fair to open herself up to new opportunities and prepare for next year.

ANGELINA EGBE: I’m just looking to see if clubs are open and to see what’s new and maybe things I might be interested in practicing for or joining next year.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: There are many different reasons for clubs to open their doors at this point in the school year.

Weinberg senior Alyssa Blanco, president of the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps chapter, said the Org Fair draws people back in after the winter.

ALYSSA BLANCO: Basically, spring quarter is when everyone’s dethawing from their winter quarter stress. So, for student recruitment, we think that spring quarter is a great time to kind of reel people back in, and it’s warm outside! So, people are more likely to want to do things.

Every quarter, recruitment is important for a different reason, but spring (is) particularly important because we also can get people to join for the next school year which is when a lot of our stuff ramps up.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: This year, the Spring Org Fair simultaneously took place on Wildcat Days, where admitted students can tour and learn about opportunities at NU.

Weinberg sophomore Alida Sani is the incoming events manager of K-Dance, a K-pop dance club. K-Dance participated in the fair to have incoming students gain exposure to their club, Sani said.

ALIDA SANI: A lot of people who are new to NU next year, they might be more aware of the club and then we also are having our spring show this Friday so for anyone who’s in NU right now, but it doesn’t know that the club is a thing, that’s a way they can know and they can possibly come to our show.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: Communication freshman Charlize Collado appreciates that the fair happens every quarter because it allows students to gain an insider look into the club dynamics.

CHARLIZE COLLADO: Everything is right there for you to look at and just talking to people in person, you can get a better gauge of what a club is like and the community that they have.

[music]

VALENTINA VALCARCE: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Valentina Valcarce. Thanks for listening to another episode of What’s New at NU. This episode was reported by Valentina Valcarce, Dov Weinstein Elul and Isabella Jacob and produced by Valentina Valcarce.

The Audio Editor is Isabella Jacob. The Multimedia Managing editors are Anavi Prakash, Misha Manjuran Oberoi and Danny O’Grady. The Editor in Chief is Lily Ogburn.

Our theme music is “1994” by Xennial used under an Attribution 4.0 International License.

