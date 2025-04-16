Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Student band Tavern readies to strike final chord before graduation

Photo courtesy of Annie Wallach
Tavern played at an Oktoberfest-themed backyard party Oct. 26, 2024 for a packed audience. The set list included familiar favorites, like “Dancing Queen” by Abba.
Clara Martinez, Assistant Design Editor
April 16, 2025

The amps are dialed up, condensation drips from cups and cans and the crowd squints against the sun to see student band Tavern take the stage. The stage –– in the case of the band’s first performance as freshmen –– being an elevated wooden platform in the backyard of an off-campus frat house.

As the opening chords of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” reverberated through the crowd, few would’ve guessed that Communication senior and lead singer Annie Wallach suffers from stage fright.

“The party was happening, and now everything’s gotten real quiet,” Wallach said. “I was like, ‘This is super awkward.’ But once it picked up, people got really into it.”

After their first performance, the band became a staple at off-campus parties in the musicians’ sophomore and junior years, expanding their set list to include both new arrangements and original songs. Now, with graduation on the horizon, the band prepares to play its final set in May.

In Spring 2023, the group achieved perhaps the greatest feat for a student band. After winning Mayfest’s Battle of the Bands, they played the main stage on Dillo Day — the nation’s largest student-run music festival.

The idea for the band began when Wallach and Communication senior and guitarist Phoebe Feldman struck up a conversation outside of the Ridgeville Tavern when discussing their shared interest in music.

After a few duet jam sessions of Feldman playing guitar and Wallach singing, Wallach said they started to throw out ideas to create their own arrangements of songs with drums, bass and brass.

“Slowly we were like, ‘Why don’t we just find other people to play with who have those things so that this could sound as good as it can?’” Wallach said.

The pair began reaching out to other freshmen musicians, many of whom were also already hosting jam sessions in Bobb Hall.

Weinberg senior and guitarist Coby Grant-Krenz recalled that the band began rehearsing in the basement of Lindgren Hall –– an old frat house that became a dorm –– where another student band had been storing their drum kit. Grant-Krenz said the other band let them use the drums and space to practice for their first performance.

“It was a (Zeta Beta Tau) darty, and I’m sure that the sound quality was just awful, like we had the bare minimum gear,” Grant-Krenz said. “But we got out there and played, and the crowd was having fun.”

They picked a setlist of crowd pleasers for the first gig, including “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse and “Locked out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars.

Yet, Wallach said she never anticipated that jam sessions beginning in Bobb would ever have an audience. Her musical experience included singing in her high school Glee Club, but she said she had almost no performing experience before Tavern.

When it came time for their first performance, Wallach and Feldman threw out the name Tavern.

“It wasn’t like a conclusion in the moment,” Grant-Krenz said. “But everyone was like, ‘Yeah, that’s cool.’ And then it stuck.”

As a close friend to a few of the band members, Weinberg senior Lia Tunney was a regular in the crowd as the band was taking off.

She said the musicians had friends in different places, and that their combined support gave the band the traction they needed in the early days to reach a wider audience.

Compared to the past couple of years, Grant-Kernz said Tavern’s focus has shifted to jamming more casually and playing gigs as the band prepares to graduate and leave college life behind.

“Sophomore year specifically, there was just this constant grind to continue to play concerts, and now senior year, I feel like we’re more laid back,” Grant-Kernz said. “I guess it’s just a shift in perspective.”

The band has also ventured into playing at professional venues like Evanston SPACE, although Grant-Kernz said the group is probably going to play another backyard show before the end of Spring Quarter.

Grant-Krenz has produced music while at NU and said he plans to continue after graduating. However, he said the members of Tavern will be scattered across the country, bringing an almost certain end to four years of collaboration.

“Part of life is having some things come to an end,” he said. “I’m really just glad and grateful that this experience happened.”

Even though it doesn’t appear that Tavern will remain together after graduation, Wallach said the experience was worth every rehearsal and helped her get comfortable in front of a crowd.

“It’s given me a new sense of confidence, and I’ll take that with me everywhere I go,” Wallach said. “But, I don’t picture myself singing after school in a band unless it’s this one.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @claramart1nez7

Related Stories:
The Daily Northwestern | The Monthly reporters share their thoughts on Dillo Day 2023 performances
Come one, come all: Carnival Dillo announced as theme of the 53rd Dillo Day
Static Transmission takes top honors as Songwriters Association at Northwestern hosts third Battle of the Bands

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Slasher-comedy “Hell of a Summer” is a hell of a debut for first-time director Finn Wolfhard.
Reel Thoughts: “Hell of a Summer” is one hell of a slasher
Season 7 of Black Mirror was released April 10 on Netflix.
‘Black Mirror’ is bleak, delightful and smartly sentimental in seventh installment
Two of the actors in “The Old Lady Project” perform “Just Upriver” by Charles Hertz on Monday.
Old Lady Project highlights women in theater over 55 in its third year
“Daredevil: Born Again” is centered on the battle of wills between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk as each tries to save New York City in very different ways.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ delivers profound messages but misleads its audience
Coachella’s first weekend was April 11-13, and the second is April 18-20.
Coachella 2025 returns to the desert for its annual mirage of music
Visitors browse around Dittmar and SITE’s newest art exhibition centered on the theme of archives.
Dittmar, SITE Galleries collaboration explores the memories held within archives
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea takes a swing in a game earlier this year.
Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’
A wildcat mascot to the left of a woman in a blue blazer smiling to the camera on an orange background.
‘There is no greater privilege’: McNeal reflects on path to ETHS, plans to continue equity work
The University has until May 14 to accept the proposal before the terminations could go into effect.
Energy Department threatens to terminate NU research awards unless 15% cap on indirect costs is accepted
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dayenu!
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dayenu!
A person speaks into a microphone.
Land Use Commission appointment draws controversy amid Envision Evanston debates
A letter signed by 25 NU faculty, staff and students denounces the Trump administration’s attacks on universities while also calling for university leaders to “embrace the diversity of Jewish voices” and “resist any other effort to politicize Jewish identity.”
Some NU Jewish faculty criticize Trump administration’s efforts to curtail antisemitism
More in Music
On Record Store Day, Evanston record stores celebrated through live music, giveaways and exclusive releases.
Evanston’s record stores drum up excitement on Record Store Day
Indie folk band Bon Iver released its fifth studio album on April 11.
Liner Notes: Bon Iver’s ‘SABLE, fABLE’ embraces euphoria, making it the band’s most daring reinvention yet
Horton said Dvořák’s The Wild Dove and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances both had themes of death.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra College Night brings classical music to students
The NU Treblemakers perform at Stamford American International School on their Singapore tour.
NU Treblemakers tour Singapore, sing multilingual hits in the Lion City
Carti delivers a mixtape-style record as he adapts to the modern era of music.
Liner Notes: Playboi Carti cements himself as defining artist of 2020s with “MUSIC”
Encore! Evanston was a pilot program that showcased local musicians in downtown Evanston restaurants and bars.
Encore! Evanston program bringing live music to Evanston restaurants achieves ‘success’ despite early conclusion