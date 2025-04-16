Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Energy Department threatens to terminate NU research awards unless 15% cap on indirect costs is accepted

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The University has until May 14 to accept the proposal before the terminations could go into effect.
Jerry Wu, Managing Editor
April 16, 2025

Northwestern officials announced Wednesday that the Department of Energy could terminate all of NU’s research awards unless it adopts a new, substantially reduced indirect research cost rate of 15% by the middle of next month.

The decision marks a significant escalation by the Trump administration to take further aim at NU’s research funding, as the University reels from the aftermath of a $790 million federal funding freeze last week.

Like many other universities, NU’s currently negotiated indirect research cost hovers at 60%, meaning the federal government reimburses NU an additional 60% of its direct research costs. These reimbursements cover expenses each year to operate lab spaces, waste disposal services and utilities across campus.

The University has until May 14 to accept the proposal before the terminations could go into effect, according to an email sent to NU faculty obtained by The Daily.

“If implemented, this change would have implications for our ability to sustain federally funded research, affecting not only Northwestern but academic research institutions nationwide,” NU Vice President for Research Eric Perreault wrote in the email.

The update comes after the Department of Energy announced a new policy to reduce the funding of “indirect costs” of research grants to 15% late last week. On Wednesday, however, a U.S. District Judge in Massachusetts issued a temporary restraining order blocking the department from implementing the new policy.

For now, researchers at the University should still prepare their budgets for DOE grants with the current approximately 60% negotiated research rate, Perreault said.

Also on Tuesday, a series of universities and national advocacy organizations filed a complaint against the new DOE policy and grant terminations, arguing the cuts would “devastate scientific research at America’s universities.”

This also comes after the National Institutes of Health introduced a similar 15% cap policy to universities, which was permanently blocked by a federal judge earlier this year.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated the federal government froze $790 in funding for Northwestern. The correct figure is $790 million. The Daily regrets this error.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jerrwu

Related Stories:

Federal government freezes $790 million in funding for Northwestern

University leadership announces 10% non-personnel spending reduction, other immediate measures in response to political and financial uncertainty

NU professors denounce Trump’s threat to cut federal funding for universities with ‘illegal protests’

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
A letter signed by 25 NU faculty, staff and students denounces the Trump administration’s attacks on universities while also calling for university leaders to “embrace the diversity of Jewish voices” and “resist any other effort to politicize Jewish identity.”
Some NU Jewish faculty criticize Trump administration’s efforts to curtail antisemitism
An illustration of the globe with a brown gavel overlaying it.
Evanston immigration lawyer provides advice for international students in light of visa terminations
An illustration of people sitting around a round table.
NU-AAUP to bring resolutions on academic freedom to Faculty Assembly
An illustration of a block of ice containing a $100 bill with the Northwestern logo.
Students weigh whether Northwestern should push back on funding freeze at Political Union debate
An illustration of a map with a dotted line leading to a red X.
Cartography Club charts its own path among sea of student organizations
Pro-Israel organization Students Supporting Israel at Northwestern and pro-Palestinian organization Unity of Fields each posted photos of the vandalism on social media Monday evening.
NU investigates reported antisemitic graffiti outside University Hall, Kresge Hall