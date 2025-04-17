CARE and HPaW host Sexual Assault Awareness Month speaker event

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Northwestern Health Prevention and Wellnessand the Center for Awareness, Response and Education hosted author and child sexual abuse advocate Alisa Zipursky at a speaker event Wednesday evening as part of its Sexual Assault Action Month campaign.

Throughout April, CARE is hosting a series of events to raise awareness about the causes and impacts of sexual assault, and to shift the conversation around sexual violence and relationships.

Zipursky is the author of “Healing Honestly: The Messy and Magnificent Path to Overcoming Self-Blame and Self-Shame,” which includes advice from her own experience as a survivor of sexual abuse and aims to support readers through healing.

She said she was inspired to share her story by what she found to be a lack of books on the market that replicate the role of a trusted friend.

“I wrote the book I needed because I was so tired of going to resources that were allegedly for healing that just made me feel worse,” Zipursky said.

She addressed how the current political climate has impacted survivors, citing allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump. Zipursky said having Trump in a position of power can be “retraumatizing” for many survivors.

Zipursky also discussed the concept of “Deny, Attack and Reverse Victim and Offender”, an acronym introduced by Jennifer Freyd, researcher and founder of the Center for Institutional Courage.

DARVO describes a common tactic used by abusers when being confronted with their wrongdoings. Abusers often try to deny any blame, attack the person confronting them and paint themselves as the victim instead of the abuser, according to the framework.

Using DARVO, Zipursky said, has been helpful for her in identifying manipulative patterns of behavior in her own life.

“It, to me, is one of the most effective strategies I have learned to combat the gaslighting that abusive people and institutions engage in and remind myself what the truth is,” Zipursky said.

Zipursky also encouraged audience members to get involved in sexual assault awareness work in a way that works for them, emphasizing the importance of self-care strategies and avoiding burnout.

She shared that one self-care strategy that works for her is to embrace humorous moments amid the serious work, explaining that laughter allows for genuine human connection.

Communication junior and Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators Outreach Chair Rose Hunskor attended the speaker event and said she appreciated hearing Zipursky’s unique perspective on healing from trauma.

“I really liked the humor approach that (Zipursky) takes to feeling and the work that (she does). I think it’s so important,” Hunskor said. “What else are we supposed to do but laugh? And I just find that so comforting.”

Tess Benser, CARE’s assistant director of outreach and sexual wellness, introduced Zipursky and encouraged audience members to feel comfortable asking questions. They also explained that the theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month is “collective action and collective care,” and that CARE is looking to adopt a community approach to social justice work throughout the month.

“If you need to get in touch with anyone from CARE or HPaW to talk more, to get involved in this work, to talk about wellness coaching, to help find your puzzle piece-we are here,” Benser said. “We are very excited to have you. So please reach out.”

