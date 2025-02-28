Subscribe
Northwestern to evaluate Gender and Sexuality Resource Center amid federal scrutiny

Daily file photo by Jacob Fulton
Many other NU support sites have also eliminated their respective anti-discrimination statements and DEI web pages.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Newsletter Editor
February 28, 2025

Northwestern’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center’s web page has been updated to redirect users to NU’s Community & Belonging web page, as identified Friday.

This page announces that NU is currently reviewing internal policies to “meet all federal and state laws.” It also links to NU’s “Federal Policy Updates” web  page, where the University provides updates on changes in federal policy that affect the NU community.

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the eradication of “gender ideology” and declared that “sex” should be defined as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.”

The order also announced that federal funds cannot be used to “promote gender ideology.”

The change to the GSRC website comes after the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications; the School of Communication; McCormick School of Engineering, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences; Bienen School of Music and the School of Education and Social Policy removed diversity, equity and inclusion resource web pages. 

Many other support sites — the Northwestern Career Advancement, NU’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance, NU’s Multicultural Student Affairs and NU Libraries — have also eliminated their respective anti-discrimination statements and DEI web pages.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @ninethkk

