Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Winiarsky: The flicker of truth behind the government’s policies

Talia Winiarsky, Opinion Contributor
April 16, 2025

It appears that Congress is asleep at the wheel and Trump has hijacked the car to change the country as he sees fit. He has identified many problems — ranging from unfair tariff policies to soggy paper straws to antisemitism — that he can fix with a quick stroke of the pen, and no one has stopped him.

Some of these problems are fabricated so that Trump can respond in ways that benefit him, like his reaction to alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Indeed, the Associated Press found that of the 25 million ballots cast in six swing states that year, just 475 were potentially fraudulent.

In response to this non-issue, Trump signed an executive order that gives his administration the ability to “enforce Federal law and to protect the integrity of our election process.” This order not only imposes stringent identification laws — which will disproportionately suppress votes from marginalized groups — but it would allow him to potentially manipulate the ballot box in his favor.

This move is a chilling violation of the Constitution, which does not give this authority to the executive.

That said, there are other issues the administration has identified that have a flicker of truth behind them, including the Trump administration’s claim that college campuses are “ideologically captured,” or overwhelmingly liberal in a way that stifles discourse.

Even I, a registered Democrat who is outspoken in my liberal beliefs, have found myself self-censoring in a few classes because I’m worried about my grade. It’s never something that preoccupied me, but it detracts from my overall education.

Yet, I find the so-called solutions proposed to Harvard to encourage “viewpoint diversity” on campus — including designating professorships for conservative thinkers and giving priority in admissions for conservative students — as anathema to the idea of merit that the administration supposedly prizes, as well as logistically unfeasible.

These measures, along with regulations to monitor students’ “anti-American” sentiments and to allow federal review of academic departments, are an attack on higher education. They reduce the possibility of free speech on campus, rather than bolster it. Simultaneously, the government is deporting people for unclear reasons, other than differing opinions, which I wrote about in my first column.

Up until about two months ago, I would have said that Northwestern should have a serious conversation about how to encourage robust debate and prevent self-censorship; specifically, on how to allow ideas that may deviate from a squarely progressive viewpoint. Now, the very prospect of such a discussion seems foolish, even laughable.

I’m more eager to defend the University — and less willing to admit its flaws — than ever before. I don’t want someone to misinterpret my opinions as supporting the administration’s actions, and I certainly don’t want to incite the government to target the University any more than it has already.

This change in my thinking has led me to realize that Trump’s policies not only attack our institutions, but create a subtler problem simultaneously. They make us unwilling to acknowledge that there was ever anything wrong in the first place, and therefore leave us further from truly improving our institutions and communities.

I should be clear: Trump doesn’t have good intentions when he proposes these solutions. He wants to promote free speech on campuses not because he values robust debate, but because he wants more people to promote his ideas — and punish them if they disagree. However, it doesn’t change the fact that beneath Trump’s cynical maneuvers lies a real issue.

There is a broader pattern here. Although there may be a hint of truth to the problems at hand, progress through Trump’s executive orders isn’t progress at all.

I could see this applying to the issue of safety in some Democrat-run cities — Trump signed an executive order intended to make D.C. safer — RFK Jr.’s desire to regulate additives in foods and the administration’s supposed wishes to crack down on antisemitism. All of these are real, potent issues, but the administration’s actions may make the problems worse, while making us more polarized.

There were things to be fixed in this country before Donald Trump. I wish that some of these problems, like the lack of truly diverse discourse on college campuses, hadn’t been so controversial for more left-leaning people like me to acknowledge before the election, but it’s too late now.

There will be even more to be fixed after he is gone in four years, given his policy agenda. I can only hope that his so-called solutions don’t do irreparable damage in the meantime.

Talia Winiarsky is a Weinberg junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Columns
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dayenu!
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dayenu!
Why celebrating the end of DEI sacrifices NU’s values of equity and inclusion
Why celebrating the end of DEI sacrifices NU’s values of equity and inclusion
Winiarsky: Trump administration funding freeze hurts everyone, not just those in the ivory tower
Winiarsky: Trump administration funding freeze hurts everyone, not just those in the ivory tower
Fourth Wall is a weekly opinion column covering politics and culture, from Medill sophomore Aidan Klineman. Please forward questions and comments to aidanklineman2027@u.northwestern.edu.
Fourth Wall: To win, liberals must find the courage to deliver
Communal Shower Thoughts: All for everybody, always
Communal Shower Thoughts: All for everybody, always
Best Guess is a weekly advice column on how to survive college, from Medill senior Mika Ellison. To ask a question or for advice, email opinion@dailynorthwestern.com.
Best Guess: Making friends with anxiety
More in Latest Stories
Tavern played at an Oktoberfest-themed backyard party Oct. 26, 2024 for a packed audience. The set list included familiar favorites, like “Dancing Queen” by Abba.
Student band Tavern readies to strike final chord before graduation
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea takes a swing in a game earlier this year.
Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’
A wildcat mascot to the left of a woman in a blue blazer smiling to the camera on an orange background.
‘There is no greater privilege’: McNeal reflects on path to ETHS, plans to continue equity work
Slasher-comedy “Hell of a Summer” is a hell of a debut for first-time director Finn Wolfhard.
Reel Thoughts: “Hell of a Summer” is one hell of a slasher
Season 7 of Black Mirror was released April 10 on Netflix.
‘Black Mirror’ is bleak, delightful and smartly sentimental in seventh installment
The University has until May 14 to accept the proposal before the terminations could go into effect.
Energy Department threatens to terminate NU research awards unless 15% cap on indirect costs is accepted
More in Opinion
Roska: To make friends, you have to sacrifice convenience
Roska: To make friends, you have to sacrifice convenience
Waldman: The real America is still out there – go reclaim it
Waldman: The real America is still out there – go reclaim it
Average Northwestern Student
Average Northwestern Student
Ducks Dan and Dave: A Swim in the Pond in the Rain
Ducks Dan and Dave: A Swim in the Pond in the Rain
LTE: NU-AAUP Executive Committee calls for Prof. Steven Thrasher’s reinstatement
LTE: NU-AAUP Executive Committee calls for Prof. Steven Thrasher’s reinstatement
LTE: An open letter from faculty to the Board of Trustees
LTE: An open letter from faculty to the Board of Trustees