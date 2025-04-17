International students urge University support amid U.S. travel uncertainty

Not long after buying a plane ticket home for the summer, an international student at Northwestern is now second-guessing her decision.

“It’s hard for me to think about going back to (my country) with the possibility of not being able to enter back,” said a student who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

She’s not alone. As visa revocations sweep U.S. college campuses and the Trump administration considers new travel restrictions, international students at NU say they are growing increasingly anxious and calling on the University to do more.

According to several international students, President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order calling for stricter vetting of visa applicants and immigrants — particularly those from countries with “identified security risks” — amplified their fears.

Pursuant to the order, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared with the media last month the revocation of approximately 300 visas, most of which were student visas. He added that the U.S. has the right to deny visas to those who participate in activities that “are counter to our national interest (and) to our foreign policy.”

Since then, a wave of visa terminations has struck several institutions across the country, such as Harvard University, Columbia University and more recently, NU.

The student said she and her friends find themselves in constant debate over whether to return home. Seeing news about students from other schools being deported for “not doing anything” increases her nerves, she said.

The student added that she wants more communication from the University to address uncertainty of what to do if such a situation arises.

“What I would recommend (NU) to do is give us more insights on what we should expect,” the student said. “If something were to happen, who should we contact and what should we do … at least we know a gist of what’s going on and what we should be doing.”

In an email to The Daily, a University spokesperson said the Office of International Student and Scholar Services — a University department that advises international students, scholars, faculty and staff on immigration compliance and University integration — connects international students with support upon admission.

The spokesperson added that OISS provides ongoing support through orientations, personal advising and various communication methods, including emails and newsletters.

“OISS is closely monitoring the current issues impacting (NU’s) international population, including but not limited to potential travel restrictions, and proactively reaching out to individual students who may need additional support,” the spokesperson stated.

Trump’s January executive order also urged federal agencies to review how foreign nations conduct visa screenings and consider whether inadequate standards warrant more restrictive travel measures or a complete ban on entry — laying the groundwork for a potential travel ban proposal.

According to a March 14 article published by The New York Times, the drafted proposal includes potential travel restrictions from the U.S. State Department. The proposal states that countries such as Iran, Syria and North Korea, could face a complete ban on entry to the U.S., while other countries could have stricter visa requirements, potentially limiting travel to business purposes and requiring in-person interviews.

Another international student, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, shared concerns about the impact of these travel restrictions and the possibility of being unable to continue his studies.

The student described a lack of “willingness to support” international students from the University, noting past communications from NU which advised students to seek legal aid from immigration attorneys. As a result, he said he often turns to fellow international students for support.

“If we knew that the University were to have our back, then we’d be able to make the plans and make the contingencies we need to keep ourselves safe,” the student said. “But without that institutional support, it’s essentially impossible to feel safe and to feel supported.”

The University spokesperson told The Daily that NU values the contributions of international students and scholars and will support them and anyone else who needs assistance.

“We are actively engaging with our schools and campus support offices on this and other emerging topics, and we welcome feedback — particularly during times of change and anxiety — that helps us consider how best to support our community,” the spokesperson wrote.

A graduate student affiliated with NU Graduate Workers, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, said anxiety about the future has intensified, particularly among international graduate workers, describing recent actions from the government as unpredictable, with “no pattern to anything.”

The student said that while graduate workers from abroad have long advocated for their rights, current threats to their immigration status have heightened concerns on the potential of being forced to return to home countries where conditions are unstable.

“A lot of us have moved here with the promise of academic freedom to study what we want to and research what we could because most of us also come from countries where we’re not allowed to,” the student said. “We are coming here to escape one kind of hell, and we landed in another.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @Janelle_Mella

