Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year

Throw in yet another accolade to Agent Zero’s extensive trophy case.

The Defensive Player of the Year 🔒@booboo_buie has been named the winner of the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/NtZKwd7aIr — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) April 4, 2024

Graduate student guard Boo Buie took home the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Thursday, an honor given out annually to the top defender at the Division I level. Buie is the first Northwestern player and the second Big Ten athlete to win the award, which has been handed out since 2010.

While Buie became known for his potent slashing ability on the offensive end, the guard made significant improvements to his defensive repertoire in 2023-24. He averaged a career-high 1.4 steals per game during his fifth season of college hoops.

Buie saved his best defensive performances for when the lights shone brightest. The 6-foot-2 playmaker grabbed three steals against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, then Buie tallied five steals in a March Madness victory over Florida Atlantic.

The unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honoree will have one more opportunity to don the purple and white Thursday night, as Buie will compete in the 2024 State Farm College 3-point Championship in Phoenix.

