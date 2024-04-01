Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — No. 9-seed Northwestern fell to No.1 overall seed UConn 75-58 in a March 24 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup. With their demise, the Wildcats’ March Madness dance drew to a close, with many players — including graduate student guard Boo Buie — playing their final college game.

