Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn

Angeli Mittal, Senior Staffer
April 1, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — No. 9-seed Northwestern fell to No.1 overall seed UConn 75-58 in a March 24 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup. With their demise, the Wildcats’ March Madness dance drew  to a close, with many players — including graduate student guard Boo Buie — playing their final college game.

 

A basketball player in purple runs across the court while dribbling a ball. An opposing team player tries to block them.

A basketball player in purple makes eye contact with another player on their team before passing the ball.

Players on the sideline raise one of their arms up, holding up three fingers.

A basketball player in purple reaches out for the ball.

A basketball player in purple reaches out with their left arm to throw the ball into the basket.

Several basketball players from both teams reach out for the ball after a failed attempt at the basket.

Cheerleaders in purple raise their arms out while cheering on the court.

A basketball player in purple pushes an opposing team player while holding the ball with their right hand.

A basketball player in purple kneeling on the floor throws the ball.

A basketball player in purple with the ball runs into an opposing team player, who tries to block them.

Two fans in the stands wave their arms out and smile.

Basketball players in purple pass around the ball.

A basketball player in purple holds the ball out to their side as opposing team players try to reach for it.

A coach on the sideline talks to one of the basketball players that just left the court.

Basketball players on the sideline shake hands.

