A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Senior Staffer
April 1, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After a successful pep rally just a few days prior, the Northwestern community gathered once again at the N Zone Pep Rally to celebrate its win against Florida Atlantic and garner spirit ahead of the UConn matchup. Among the crowd were former Northwestern basketball players, including Nate Taphorn. The pep rally included brief speeches from a different set of NU figures, including WGN Sports Director Dave Eanet — known as  the “Voice of the Wildcats” — and ESPN Commentator and University Trustee Michael Wilbon.

Two people pose for a photo, with one of those people holding up a poster of Northwestern basketball player Boo Buie.

A child with a purple cap throws a plastic basketball into a small basketball hoop.

A child sits while another person face paints.

A cardboard Willie the Wildcat sits on a purple table with beads around it.

A person puts empanadas into a bag.

A former Northwestern basketball player and their friends pose for a photo.

Two people pose for a photo.

Some people talk.

Willie the Wildcat mascot poses for a photo.

Willie the Wildcat mascot high fives a child, who is sitting on the shoulders of another person.

Members of the marching band walk in and smile at the crowd.

A person wearing white speaks into a microphone and addresses the crowd.

A person wearing purple holds a microphone, addresses the crowd.

Several former Northwestern basketball players wearing purple ponchos speak to the crowd.

Several former Northwestern basketball players wearing purple Alumni Association ponchos pose for a selfie with the crowd.

An audience member in a purple jersey looks at the camera while clapping.

Members of the Northwestern University Basketball Band dance with their instruments.

Email: [email protected]

X: @amittal27

