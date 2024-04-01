Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After a successful pep rally just a few days prior, the Northwestern community gathered once again at the N Zone Pep Rally to celebrate its win against Florida Atlantic and garner spirit ahead of the UConn matchup. Among the crowd were former Northwestern basketball players, including Nate Taphorn. The pep rally included brief speeches from a different set of NU figures, including WGN Sports Director Dave Eanet — known as the “Voice of the Wildcats” — and ESPN Commentator and University Trustee Michael Wilbon.

