Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64

BROOKLYN, NY — After a nail-biting second half followed by overtime, No. 9-seed Northwestern defeated No. 8-seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 at the Barclays Center on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. The victory follows a quarterfinal loss at the Big Ten Tournament just last week and 21 wins during the regular season.

Friday’s performance marks the Wildcats’ third appearance at the tournament and yet another entry into the Round of 32.

