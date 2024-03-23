A basketball player in purple celebrates with another player in a white sweater.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Senior Staffer
March 23, 2024

BROOKLYN, NY — After a nail-biting second half followed by overtime, No. 9-seed Northwestern defeated No. 8-seed Florida Atlantic 77-65 at the Barclays Center on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. The victory follows a quarterfinal loss at the Big Ten Tournament just last week and 21 wins during the regular season. 

 

Friday’s performance marks the Wildcats’ third appearance at the tournament and yet another entry into the Round of 32.

A basketball player in purple catches the ball after an attempt at the basket.A basketball player in purple dribbles past their opponents.A basketball player in purple looks to their right after throwing the ball.A basketball player in purple jumps to throw the ball into the basket.A basketball player in purple attempts a free throw amid other players on the court.A basketball player in purple jumps to catch a ball.A basketball player in purple attempts to throw the ball to another player while an opponent player in white wraps their arms around them in a foul.A basketball player in purple jumps to catch the ball after an attempt at the basket.Basketball staff in purple celebrate after a victory. A basketball player in purple claps after a victory.

Email: [email protected]

X: @amittal27

 

