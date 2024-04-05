Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
April 5, 2024
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
April 5, 2024
Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
April 5, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2583 Views
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • March 31, 2024
2
1554 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • March 31, 2024
3
1449 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio

A+rendering+of+the+renovated+East+Lawn.+Construction+is+expected+to+be+completed+in+summer+2025.+
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Now
A rendering of the renovated East Lawn. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor
April 5, 2024

Northwestern will renovate and rename the Norris University Center’s East Lawn this summer, the University announced Friday. 

The new campus hub will feature a glass-lined pub with a stage for bands, DJs, comedy troupes and more, according to a Friday morning news release. A rooftop patio over the space will be connected via a staircase and will provide a dining space for students. There will also be a stage pavilion and open-air plaza to host events and seasonal activities. 

Norris previously hosted a bar — known as The Gathering Place — from 1982-92, but the facility closed more than 30 years ago due to low sales and concerns about underage drinking and drunk driving. 

The greenery on the East Lawn, soon to be renamed Cohen Lawn, will also see the addition of an oak tree grove and a native plant garden. 

“By creating this vibrant green space, we’re providing a dynamic hub for relaxation and socialization — with everything from planned outdoor events to casual interactions,” Associate Vice President of Operations and Services in Student Affairs Jeremy Schenk said in the release.

The renovation, first announced in October 2022, will be funded by donations from University Trustee Paul Schneider (Weinberg ’96, Kellogg ’11) and Nicole Schneider; University Trustee Frank Cohen (Weinberg ’95) and Julie Cohen; and NU parents Jana and Ken Kahn.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2025. 

“The Cohen Lawn will give our community the space to gather and enjoy our beautiful campus any time of year,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “It also serves as another example of how we are meeting one of our institutional priorities, to build resilient students and a sense of belonging.”

The Cohen Lawn announcement is the third major construction announcement from NU in recent weeks. It comes after news that the Jacobs Center has begun renovation and that a new Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium will house NU’s softball program.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @beatricedvilla

Related Stories:

Students reflect on meal exchange and dining dollar options in Norris University Center

New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center

Northwestern to launch Norris East Lawn makeover
More to Discover
More in Campus
Four protesters stand beside Weber Arch with signs reading “HONK! Against LGBT Grooming of Children” and “Protect Children in Schools and Libraries.”
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Hart is an award-winning sexuality educator who has taught an audience from elementary students to adults.
Activist, writer Ericka Hart talks intersectionality within Black liberation in State of the Black Union Address
Many NU organizations provide funding and grants for student groups’ diverse needs.
The Daily Explains: How student groups receive funding from NU
NU mens soccer team player and Weinberg junior Ibrahim Obeid. Muslim student athletes balance training and schoolwork during Ramadan fasts.
Fasting for Ramadan doesn’t slow down Northwestern athletes
SESP senior Leah Ryzenman swears in Weinberg sophomore Grace Houren as speaker of the Senate.
ASG Senate elects new speaker and parliamentarian
Emily Babb, associate vice president of civil rights & Title IX compliance, shared updates from the office at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting.
Board of Trustees, Office of Civil Rights & Title IX Compliance share updates at Faculty Senate
More in Facilities
An armchair stands by the window next to a bookcase filled with board games. A colorful sign that reads “pride” in all-uppercase letters sits on top of the bookcase next to a wooden lamp.
New GSRC facility marks milestone in campus LGBTQIA+ resources
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
As temperatures dip below zero this week, groundskeepers are responsible for the fleet of vehicles and machinery that help manage the snow and ice.
Meet the ‘seasoned’ team that keeps roads clear and flowers planted year-round
Some students on campus rise with the sun. Weinberg freshman Joshua Cheng said waking up early has made him more productive.
Early risers face challenges with University building hours
The new center will open Nov. 1.
Northwestern Medicine’s Old Irving Park location set to open Nov. 1
The new spot in Tech Express offers sushi, poke, burritos and Asian snacks.
Paks Sushi delivers new flavor to Tech Express with sushi, poke
More in Latest Stories
Copies of Curtis Chin’s memoir sit on a table.
Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
Many of the cast from the 1980 show (featured above) went on to create the Practical Theatre Company in Chicago.
The Mee-Ow Show’s semicentennial: Committing to the bit 50 years later
Two hands holding a paper that says “reparations.”
Evanston Reparations Fund to be deposited in Black-owned Liberty Bank
A storefront window with a snowy overhang.
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Graduate student guard Boo Buie hustles to make a play against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Buie won the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year
A puddle covers the sidewalk in front of an empty lot.
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in