Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio

Northwestern will renovate and rename the Norris University Center’s East Lawn this summer, the University announced Friday.

The new campus hub will feature a glass-lined pub with a stage for bands, DJs, comedy troupes and more, according to a Friday morning news release. A rooftop patio over the space will be connected via a staircase and will provide a dining space for students. There will also be a stage pavilion and open-air plaza to host events and seasonal activities.

Norris previously hosted a bar — known as The Gathering Place — from 1982-92, but the facility closed more than 30 years ago due to low sales and concerns about underage drinking and drunk driving.

The greenery on the East Lawn, soon to be renamed Cohen Lawn, will also see the addition of an oak tree grove and a native plant garden.

“By creating this vibrant green space, we’re providing a dynamic hub for relaxation and socialization — with everything from planned outdoor events to casual interactions,” Associate Vice President of Operations and Services in Student Affairs Jeremy Schenk said in the release.

The renovation, first announced in October 2022, will be funded by donations from University Trustee Paul Schneider (Weinberg ’96, Kellogg ’11) and Nicole Schneider; University Trustee Frank Cohen (Weinberg ’95) and Julie Cohen; and NU parents Jana and Ken Kahn.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

“The Cohen Lawn will give our community the space to gather and enjoy our beautiful campus any time of year,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “It also serves as another example of how we are meeting one of our institutional priorities, to build resilient students and a sense of belonging.”

The Cohen Lawn announcement is the third major construction announcement from NU in recent weeks. It comes after news that the Jacobs Center has begun renovation and that a new Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium will house NU’s softball program.

