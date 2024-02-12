Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website

The+University+announced+a+revamped+Rebuild+Ryan+Field+website%2C+as+part+of+efforts+to+increase+transparency%2C+amid+community+concerns+about+safety+and+the+environment.
Daily file photo by Maya Schwartz
The University announced a revamped Rebuild Ryan Field website, as part of efforts to increase transparency, amid community concerns about safety and the environment.
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor
February 12, 2024

The University launched an updated Rebuild Ryan Field website to increase transparency surrounding the project, according to a Friday news release. The site offers new information about the controversial project’s progress and details efforts to reduce neighborhood disruptions amid resident concerns. 

During Wednesday’s NU-City Committee meeting, University officials said the site seeks to improve communication with residents. Senior Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations Dave Davis, who attended the meeting, said communication was a “vital component” of the project in the release. 

“We have been in conversation with residents throughout the approval process and look forward to building on that relationship as we move into the demolition and construction phases of the project,” Davis said. 

The demolition is expected to take about four months, and crews dropped off equipment and construction materials in January. But, the piece-by-piece demolition still has no definite start date as of Wednesday.

Residents of the 7th Ward have expressed concerns about potential for degradation of the neighborhood’s safety and environment during the demolition. The website also answers frequently asked questions about traffic management, noise and light pollution, and debris. 

“This is an exciting but complex project, and we are committed to being as communicative as possible with our neighbors throughout,” said Luke Figora, NU’s vice president of operations and chief operating officer.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @JessicaGraceMa

