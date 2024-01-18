Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
12° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
January 19, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
January 19, 2024
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
January 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
851 Views
5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot
Edward Simon Cruz and Shreya Srinivasan January 16, 2024
2
594 Views
Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 16, 2024
3
513 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Field demolition to begin in days amid 7th Ward concerns

Ald.+Eleanor+Revelle+%287th%29+hosted+a+virtual+ward+meeting+Thursday+where+NU+officials+and+contractors+told+residents+demolition+would+begin+in+days.
Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) hosted a virtual ward meeting Thursday where NU officials and contractors told residents demolition would begin in days.
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor
January 18, 2024

Demolition of NU’s Ryan Field will begin the week of Jan. 29, with fences, trailers and other equipment set to roll in next week, NU and project contractors announced at a 7th Ward meeting Thursday.

After a November vote to approve the project and allow concerts there despite opposition from residents, Northwestern has moved quickly to replace its nearly century-old football stadium. Demolition will take four months and further excavation could take even longer, officials said at the meeting hosted by Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) and Dave Davis, NU’s senior executive director of neighborhood and community relations.

The Central Street Consortium, which includes contractors Turner Construction and Chicago-based Walsh Construction, will employ between 150 and 200 workers for the Ryan Field demolition, Turner Senior Superintendent Michael Musial said. 

The come-and-go of trucks, people and debris elicited the most concerns by residents, who had the opportunity to ask questions later in the meeting.

“If there are any major concerns on site, the city is prepared to stop work,” said Andrew San Roman, Evanston’s building official and plan reviewer. “But we’re confident that the vibration monitoring that Northwestern will do will help in that regard.”

NU will conduct weekly analyses of vibration caused by demotion across the site, San Roman said, and the city will receive a monthly report from Northwestern. City permitting for the demolition will likely wrap up next week, he added.

The demolition will not use explosives or wrecking balls, Musial said, and will instead utilize a piece-by-piece excavator. Crews will “mist” the air and equipment at the site to keep dust down, he added.

Residents at the meeting expressed concern that Ryan Field’s asbestos and lead paint could degrade the neighborhood’s safety and environment during demolition, and they said officials had given unclear answers to their questions.

“It’s been identified by consultants as being addressed per the regulatory protocols that will be completed prior to any demolition,” Musial said.

Other officials clarified that asbestos removal has neared certified completion with demolition slated for the coming days.

Though concern about impacts from concerts at the completed stadium — set to debut in fall 2026 — has dominated residents’ activism against the rebuild, the day-to-day construction will take center stage as demolition begins. 

Work hours run weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Musial said, and the fenced-off site will have designated locations for trucks to come and go. More details on asbestos removal, truck movements and other details will come, the officials said.

“We certainly know what issues you’d like more information about for our next meeting, and we’ll certainly work on making sure we have all that,” Revelle told residents.

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Q&A: CABG President Sebastian Nalls talks Ryan Field, activism

Most Livable City Association files complaint, asks Cook County to invalidate Ryan Field rezoning

‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field
More to Discover
More in City
Advocates say that implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act has been an overall success.
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Samuel Yousefzai meets Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi after winning the Youth Philanthropist of the Year in 2022. He won for his work with his nonprofit, Bridge the Gap Interpreting.
Local teen seeks to eliminate language barriers in healthcare
Large red brick school building with trees in front and a sign that reads, “Evanston Township High School.”
ETHS named Hobart food prep equipment grant recipient
A white silhouette of President Donald Trump in front of a red and blue striped background.
5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot
City facilities and various local organizations are offering warming centers and other necessary services for housing-insecure Evanston residents.
Where to finding warming centers, shelters in Evanston during frigid temperatures
Live4Lali’s mobile outreach project, also known as “The Stigma Crusher,” provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Live4Lali provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents through mobile outreach project
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in