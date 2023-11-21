Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
November 21, 2023
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
November 21, 2023
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
November 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
10533 Views
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
65 student organizations November 16, 2023
2
3290 Views
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
163 Northwestern faculty and staff November 16, 2023
3
1688 Views
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 16, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate

Mondays+approval+of+the+Ryan+Field+ordinances+follows+months+of+tension+between+the+city%2C+its+residents+and+the+University.
Daily file illustration by Olivia Abeyta
Monday’s approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
Cole Reynolds, Senior Staffer
November 21, 2023

After months of debate, City Council approved Northwestern’s plans to rebuild Ryan Field and host concerts at the new stadium during a special meeting Monday night. 

The council unanimously approved the rebuild of the stadium, but split on two ordinances: one that would rezone the area and allow for NU to hold public-facing concerts at the stadium – a contentious debate – and another authorizing City Manager Luke Stowe to sign a memorandum of understanding between NU and Evanston. Councilmembers were divided 4-4 over these two ordinances, with Mayor Daniel Biss voting in favor to break the tie and advance the University’s plans.

The council approved the three ordinances after tabling them during its Nov. 13 meeting. During both the Monday and Nov. 13 meetings, debates centered around the third ordinance, in which NU pledged to contribute $150 million to the city over a 15-year period.

Ultimately, four councilmembers and the mayor approved the two most controversial ordinances, citing the economic benefits that Ryan Field and its corresponding community benefits agreement could bring to the city.

“Sometimes you disagree with me. Sometimes I disagree,” Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said to Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th), whose ward encompasses Ryan Field. “But I do appreciate the work you have put in to make this…what I see as the best possible deal.”

The approval follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University. Since the University announced the Ryan Field rebuild plan in September 2022, it has faced criticism from Evanston residents and NU students alike. They have voiced concerns about the project ― ranging from traffic congestion to noise pollution to the permanence of the zoning changes.

NU faculty members have also questioned how the University plans to pay the stadium’s $800 million price tag outside of a $480 million donation from the Ryan family. The school recently said the Ryan family had “significantly increased” their gift but declined to release a specific number.

The community benefits agreement is the latest chapter in negotiations around Ryan Field, and became the central battle as the Ryan Field proposal neared the finish line. Some Evanston residents called for an increase in benefits paid by NU to the city.

The University released its proposed community benefits agreement Oct. 30 — just before the first City Council meeting that discussed the rebuild — and released its revised version again Oct. 11.

According to the contract adopted Monday, NU will contribute at least $150 million over the next 15 years to city initiatives ―  five years longer than included in its original proposal. These payments come in exchange for the “perpetual” maintenance of the zoning changes allowing concerts.

“This project has been, and always will be, about more than just a stadium. It’s about enriching our community and creating a legacy of unity and progress,” NU’s neighborhood liaison Dave Davis said in a news release shortly after the vote. “Now, as we move forward, our focus is on healing, uniting and working collaboratively toward the betterment of our beloved Evanston community.”

At Monday’s meeting, some advocates said they still have reservations about the most recent benefits agreement. During public comment, several people argued that if the zoning changes would be in perpetuity, so too should NU’s payments to Evanston.

“A fair deal always feels like both sides have to hurt a little. So who is hurting?” asked resident Charlie Stone during public comment. “We know that Evanston will hurt year 16 when frankly the benefits end — they should go for the lifetime of the stadium…So how is NU hurting in this deal?”

Some councilmembers agreed with this sentiment.

“To those of you who are proud of your negotiation on (the contract), good for you,” Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th) said. But you didn’t do your main job, which was to make this last as long as the stadium.” 

But, City Council largely contested the contract on different grounds, arguing over how best to preserve recourse for the city should it want to reverse zoning changes down the line. 

The debate centered on a clause in the community benefits agreement that allows the University to amend or eliminate benefits if the city places “unreasonable restraints” on its ability to host concerts. The current language, Reid argued, preserves the city’s flexibility to adapt to future concerns.

“What is reasonable or unreasonable today will not be what is reasonable or unreasonable five, 10 years from now,” he said.

However, other members of the council asked to specifically define what can be considered reasonable, with Alds. Clare Kelly (1st) and Ald. Suffredin (6th) moving to strike the reasonableness clause from the contract.

Institutional goals, too, can change, Suffredin said. Four years ago, Northwestern said that it wouldn’t host concerts at Ryan Field. At Monday’s meeting, Suffredin pressed NU’s executive director of neighborhood and community relations Dave Davis on what would keep the University from changing its mind in the future.

“The institution’s goal changed,” Suffredin said. “Doesn’t that demonstrate why these things need to be locked in, because institutional goals can change, donors can change?”

Kelly and Suffredin’s motion ultimately failed 2-6.

Though much of the concern from community members has centered around how the new field will impact 7th Ward residents, Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) urged the council to look at the project’s potential impacts citywide.

She said historically, marginalized communities in the 5th and 2nd Wards have shouldered burdens for the greater good of the city, pointing to the 5th Ward’s waste transfer facility. Harris says that it’s the 7th Ward’s turn to face some burdens to benefit the larger Evanston community. 

“When you tell me — in a privileged place — that you don’t want to hear noise,” Harris said. “I don’t want to smell garbage.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charcole27

Related Stories:

Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning

Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU

The Daily Explains: What’s in the updated draft contract between NU and Evanston on the Ryan Field rebuild?
More to Discover
More in City
According to the Illinois Report Card, 0.3% of students at ETHS identified as American Indian in the 2022–23 school year.
Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance
The Evanston Art Center is hosting the 21st Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Nov. 18 to Dec. 20. The event is sponsored by the Evanston School of Ballet Foundation, Berglund Animal Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers and Aim and Ailie.
Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists
On Monday, Mayor Daniel Biss could again face the political calculus of breaking a tie at the final vote on the Ryan Field concert zoning.
Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning
The Woman’s Club of Evanston kicked off the holiday season with its Holiday Bazaar the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Woman’s Club of Evanston hosts more than 50 vendors at annual Holiday Bazaar
Evanston Latinos’ new community kitchen aims to help local entrepreneurs in the food industry and bring more Latino culture to the city’s forefront.
Evanston Latinos to open Community Kitchen for local entrepreneurs
A picture of a Northwestern football player on the outside wall of the Ryan Field stadium.
Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU
More in City Council
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces 2024 budget
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
The Evanston Water Department. The proposed 17.5% increase to the city’s water rate would cost the average Evanston resident an additional $69.93 annually.
City Council discusses lead pipe replacement, proposed water rate increase
Monday’s Truth in Taxation Hearing brought residents to the council chamber to voice concerns about property tax increases in the proposed 2024 budget.
Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
More in Latest Stories
In his fifth message to the community since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, University President Michael Schill announced the creation of a new advisory committee on antisemitism and hate Nov. 14.
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
Strive aims to provide a safe and relaxed space for Black men at Northwestern, according to student leaders in the organization.
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
Medill Prof. Joe Mathewson is the author of five books.
Prof. Joe Mathewson brings expertise, humor to his 26 years at Medill
Less: Let’s find space for empathic dialogue
Less: Let’s find space for empathic dialogue
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in