Softball: Northwestern announces plan to build new stadium

Angela+Zedak+is+surrounded+by+teammates+as+she+steps+on+home+plate+at+Sharon+J.+Drysdale+Field.
Daily file photo by Katie Chen
Northwestern softball players celebrate a home run. According to a Wednesday news release, the Wildcats will be getting a new stadium by spring 2026.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
March 13, 2024

After receiving a $5 million gift from Northwestern Trustee Harreld N. “Kip” Kirkpatrick III (Weinberg ’94, Kellogg‘’97) and his wife Sara Kirkpatrick, Northwestern will begin construction on a new softball stadium to house the reigning Big Ten regular season and tournament champions, the University announced Wednesday. 

The stadium, which will be named Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium, will begin construction in 2025 and is expected to be finalized by Spring 2026, according to a Wednesday news release. The Wildcats will continue to play home games at Sharon J. Drysdale Field during the construction period.

“With this new gift, the Kirkpatricks are making a significant impact on Northwestern softball for years to come and helping ensure that the team’s facilities match the distinction of the overall program,” University President Michael Schill said in the release.

The new facility will feature a team clubhouse, packed with a players’ lounge and new locker rooms. The clubhouse will be connected to the home dugout. The release said student-athlete support areas will be more centrally located and easily accessible for the program.

Kirkpatrick Stadium is slated to include a new seating bowl and concourse with chairback seating, new restrooms, a press box suited for full TV and radio coverage, a new entrance with space for special events and tailgates, and improved ADA accessibility.

“The transformation of our stadium will have a tremendous impact, creating an environment for our student-athletes and fans that will complement the championship play of our program,” coach Kate Drohan said in the press release. “This gift is a commitment to the standard of excellence here at Northwestern.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

