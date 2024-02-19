Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
36° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern dismantles Marquette 21-3
February 19, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates No. 20 Marquette in 21-3 blowout
February 19, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern’s Samantha Smith shores up draw against Marquette
February 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
629 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
2
602 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • February 16, 2024
3
312 Views
Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house
Sarah Serota, Reporter • February 13, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Students reflect on meal exchange and dining dollar options in Norris University Center

The+Associated+Student+Government+Sustainability+Committee+has+been+working+this+academic+year+to+increase+the+number+of+vegan+options+in+Norris+restaurants.
File illustration by Angeli Mittal
The Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee has been working this academic year to increase the number of vegan options in Norris restaurants.
Taylor Massey, Reporter
February 19, 2024

Walking into the Norris University Center basement, most students have a drink in hand or food on their table. This is true for students like Medill freshman Mia Rooney, who said she often frequents the restaurants at Norris.

“I really only ever go to Norris to get something to eat or drink, so the variety of restaurants at Norris is something that is important to me,” she said.

That variety comes from Norris’s seven restaurants –– MOD Pizza, Starbucks and Shake Smart. But, restricted opening hours and opportunities to use meal exchanges make that variety seem limited to some students. 

Students on the Open Access meal plan are granted $125 in dining dollars every quarter. Students also receive five meal exchanges per week, which they can use to purchase select meals at some dining locations on campus.

Starbucks and Chicken & Boba do not accept meal exchanges, and Shake Smart only accepts them for five hours per day. 

Rooney said she prefers eating at restaurants in Norris that accept meal exchanges, but she occasionally uses her dining dollars.

“I would probably eat Chicken & Boba more if they took meal swipes,” she said. “I sometimes go and use my dining dollars there, but I prefer to use them at Starbucks.”

Executive Director of Norris University Center Corbin Smyth said a meal exchange is worth about $10, but that model makes it difficult for some businesses to offer. He cited Chicken & Boba’s $10.99 menu options as the reason for its lack of meal exchanges.

“They don’t have much that could be a meal and still fit in that range,” he said.

Even as limited opportunities to use meal exchange frustrate some students, they said they have observed some positive changes in Norris’ meal options, including an increase in vegan options. The Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee has been working this academic year to increase the number of vegan options in Norris restaurants.

SESP sophomore Louis Lee, a member of the Sustainability Committee, said several of his friends have struggled with a lack of vegan options.

“I have a lot of friends who are vegan,” he said. “Before, there were a lot of complaints about how there weren’t that many vegan options, and it’s just not something I hear as often now.”

All restaurants in Norris now have vegan options on their menu. For restaurants that offer meal exchanges, there is at least one vegan meal for students to choose. 

However, Lee said he currently takes issue with the working hours of Norris restaurants, especially on the weekends. The only restaurants open on the weekends are MOD Pizza, Starbucks and, on Saturday only, Chicken & Boba.

Smyth said the Norris administrative staff decides on hours based on how busy Norris is at different times.

“It really comes down to foot traffic in the building on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “If we thought there would be a demand to drive traffic, we would absolutely want to have all those outlets open.”

Rooney said she wishes there were more flexibility with meal plan offerings for freshmen and sophomores. Currently, all freshmen and sophomores are assigned to the Open Access Meal Plan, which requires unlimited dining hall swipes, five meal exchanges each week and $125 in dining dollars each quarter. 

“There can always be improvements, but I think Norris has been making changes that are paying off really well,” Lee said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ttaylormassey

Related Stories:

New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center

Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times

Students voice concerns about accessibility of meal exchange options
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students focus on how well each advertisement strengthens a brand’s identity.
Kellogg students award best 2024 Super Bowl commercial to Google Pixel
Generations of singers from the NU community and Chicago area concluded the event with a full-group rendition of “Total Praise.”
Community choirs come together for musical celebration of L. Stanley Davis
Northwestern Hillel’s annual MegaShabbat dinner moved to Ryan Fieldhouse this year to accommodate 500 students and faculty.
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
The continued learning program will be taught in various cities around the world by Medill faculty.
Medill announces continued learning program for school alumni
At the Illinois College Press Association this weekend, The Daily Northwestern won 18 awards, including first place in the general excellence in web category.
The Daily Northwestern wins 18 awards at 2024 Illinois College Press Association convention
Associated Student Government leaders, in collaboration with the Office of Student Affairs, are exploring ways to make the SOFO transaction process more accessible to student groups.
‘An incredible burden’: ASG leaders, NU administrators detail efforts to reform student group funding transaction process
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in