Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban
January 10, 2024
Q&A: Medill alum Bryan West fulfills ‘Wildest Dreams’ with Taylor Swift reporting job
January 9, 2024
Early risers face challenges with University building hours
January 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1201 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
2
843 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
3
577 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Early risers face challenges with University building hours

Some+students+on+campus+rise+with+the+sun.+Weinberg+freshman+Joshua+Cheng+said+waking+up+early+has+made+him+more+productive.
Illustration by Shveta Shah
Some students on campus rise with the sun. Weinberg freshman Joshua Cheng said waking up early has made him more productive.
Taylor Massey, Reporter
January 9, 2024

Waking up at sunrise and then having 9 a.m. classes might be most college students’ nightmare — but for some students, getting up early is the perfect way to start their day.

However, University building hours can often make it challenging for students who wake up early. The earliest any campus dining hall opens on weekdays is 7 a.m., and Main Library and Deering Library both open at 8 a.m. — barring reading and finals weeks, when libraries are open for 24 hours — which can leave early risers with few available options for eating or studying in the mornings. On weekends, Foster-Walker Complex West and Elder Dining Hall are not open until 10 a.m., and Foster-Walker Complex East does not open until 11 a.m.

The one exception to this is Mudd Library, which is available to students 24/7, but students living on South Campus say this can often be inconvenient due to the long walk.

Weinberg freshman Joshua Cheng said he wakes up at 6 a.m. every weekday. Getting up early each day was not something he initially planned to do during his first year at Northwestern, but he said it has made him more productive.

“We’re paying so much to be at this school, and I feel if I’m spending my tuition sleeping, that’s probably the worst possible way,” Cheng said.

Cheng said he’s always the first one inside of Allison Dining Hall in the mornings.

Representatives from Northwestern Dining said hours of operation are based on traffic data and student feedback. Mornings from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. are the slowest times during the day at all dining halls, according to University data.

Communication sophomore Sam Bessler also said productivity is a reason he wakes up so early.

“I personally work best when there is natural light in the world, so beyond 7 p.m., especially in the winter beyond 5 p.m., I find it super hard,” Bessler said.

Not all early risers live on campus.

Communication junior Sophia Gambill now lives off-campus, but during her first two years at NU, she said she had to make adjustments to her study schedule because of library hours.

“Occasionally, I would want to go straight to the library to get work done after waking up, but a lot of time, the library wouldn’t open until 8 a.m.,” she said. “So, that would mean I would just take a lot longer at breakfast or try and rearrange my day to get work done.”

Since trading the dining hall for her own kitchen, Gambill said breakfast has become an easier part of her routine.

For students like Bessler, who prefer to study in common areas, campus library hours might not be an inconvenience. However, students like Cheng said they would prefer a change.

Representatives from Northwestern Libraries said current hours reflect an adjustment from the 2022-2023 academic year.

“Northwestern’s libraries are committed to serving the research and study needs of Northwestern’s scholars, and we welcome community input as we evaluate our options for the future,” a University spokesperson told The Daily.

Northwestern Libraries representatives said there are no current plans to adjust library hours this year, but added that they will continue to monitor library use and make adjustments as needed.

Cheng said having even minimal changes to building hours would be beneficial to early risers. He said this could mean adjusting hours on weekends, when buildings open even later than they do on weekdays.

“A really great solution for our school is to have an early dining option for those on campus,” Cheng said. “It could be one on South (Campus) and one on North (Campus) instead of all the dining halls opening early. I believe the library should be able to be opened earlier. Those are the biggest two that inconvenience me and other people that would be awake at that time.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @ttaylormassey

Related Stories:

Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours

Students reflect on balancing sleep schedules with academics, other responsibilities

Northwestern-led study looks inside the brain to observe memory storage during sleep
More to Discover
More in Campus
Every few months, the dining halls serve a themed meal as part of NU Dining’s cultural series. Preparing these special meals brings new considerations for the dining staff.
NU dining staff dish on meal planning in the dining halls
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post’s talk on mass shootings kicked off the Institute for Policy Research’s 2024 colloquia.
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post explores nuances behind mass shooting research
Allowing students to report in Washington on Capitol Hill with full press credentials, the program is one of the most popular for Medill students.
Medill on the Hill program gears up for new class, election season
“Palestine Lives” is the first of six guest lectures this quarter organized by the MENA Studies Program as part of its Palestine in Context series.
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
The Creative Writing program on average accepts half of the applicants that apply to its year-long sequence programs, according to program director Juan Martinez.
NU Creative Writing program invites student wordsmiths
Students participating in the Chicago Field Studies program can complete their internships in person, remotely or hybrid.
Chicago Field Studies matches students with course credit and hands-on experience in the workforce
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in