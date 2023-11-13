Captured: Women’s basketball defeats Omaha 87-69

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated Omaha 87-69 at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday behind junior guard Melannie Daley’s 21-point output. Sophomore guard Caroline Lau and senior forward Paige Mott each notched a double-double. The ‘Cats will travel to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

