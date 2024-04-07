Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series

Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 7, 2024

Northwestern swept Michigan in this weekend’s series, establishing control over the first-place position in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Wildcats (22-8, 8-1 Big Ten) took care of business against the Wolverines (24-14, 6-3 Big Ten), winning Friday’s game 9-1 in five innings and cleaning up Saturday’s doubleheader with 8-5 and 5-4 wins, respectively. NU won the series’ final game via a walk-off walk by freshman catcher Emma Raye. 

 

The ’Cats will journey down I-57 on Tuesday to take on Illinois in Champaign for a mid-week matchup.

Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek looks toward home plate, preparing to pitch.

Men’s basketball players Luke Hunger and Blake Smith watch the game.

Men’s basketball player Brooks Barnhizer tosses the ceremonial first pitch.

Northwestern infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives coach Kate Drohan as she rounds the bases following a home run.

Grudzielanek high-fives freshman catcher Emma Raye after an inning.

A Northwestern player celebrates after stepping on home plate during a home run.

Northwestern’s Bridget Donahey makes a catch with her glove outstretched.

Northwestern coach Kate Drohan squats by the dugout as she watches on-field action.

A Northwestern player prepares to swing at an incoming pitch.

Fans in the crowd sing Northwestern’s fight song.

