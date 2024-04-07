Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series

Northwestern swept Michigan in this weekend’s series, establishing control over the first-place position in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Wildcats (22-8, 8-1 Big Ten) took care of business against the Wolverines (24-14, 6-3 Big Ten), winning Friday’s game 9-1 in five innings and cleaning up Saturday’s doubleheader with 8-5 and 5-4 wins, respectively. NU won the series’ final game via a walk-off walk by freshman catcher Emma Raye.

The ’Cats will journey down I-57 on Tuesday to take on Illinois in Champaign for a mid-week matchup.

