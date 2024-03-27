Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Softball: Northwestern overcomes Loyola 7-3 in midweek matchup

The+Wildcats+celebrate+a+midweek+victory.+They%E2%80%99ll+look+to+extend+their+win+streak+as+they+travel+to+Ohio+State+this+weekend.
Daily file photo by Mary Randolph
The Wildcats celebrate a midweek victory. They’ll look to extend their win streak as they travel to Ohio State this weekend.
Audrey Pachuta, Assistant Sports Editor
March 27, 2024

In a mid-week Sheridan Road showdown, Northwestern extended its winning streak to nine games, defeating Loyola 7-3.

For the first time this season, sophomore outfielder Kelsey Nader was absent from the Wildcats’ (17-7, 3-0 Big Ten) starting lineup against the Ramblers (14-15, 3-3 A-10). Despite sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson’s leadoff hit, the altered starting nine couldn’t produce a run during the opening two innings.

Before Tuesday’s contest, Robinson earned both Big Ten and national player of the week honors.

With a 3-of-4 performance at the plate against Loyola, the Indianapolis native extended her hit streak to five games. Robinson has collected at least one hit in 22 of 24 games this season, including nine multi-hit games.

Graduate student pitcher Cami Henry made her sixth start of the season Tuesday. Henry tallied just two strikeouts in five innings pitched, but she held the Ramblers to one run behind the team’s flawless defensive showing.

“My thought process throughout the game was just to feed the defense,” Henry said. “It’s gonna be fun when the ball gets up in the air and we can just see what happens.”

Tuesday’s matchup remained scoreless until the third inning, when graduate student utility player Angela Zedak gave the ’Cats a convincing advantage with a three-run homer that soared halfway up the Welsh-Ryan Arena wall.

Freshman outfielder Ainsley Muno kicked off the third inning with a pop-fly hit to left field no-man’s-land, and junior infielder Ayana Lindsey moved her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Sophomore infielder Bridget Donahey’s infield hit positioned the runners at the corners before Zedak brought them in with the dinger.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both squads, each team led off their fifth inning campaigns with a solo shot to make the game 4-1.

While Loyola was not able to capitalize on subsequent momentum, NU’s fifth inning rally more than doubled its lead, cementing the team’s path to victory.

After Robinson’s home run to lead off the inning, coach Kate Drohan’s squad worked back-to-back walks in competitive at-bats to send senior infielder Hannah Cady to the plate with two runners on base. 

For the third consecutive game, NU recorded a multiple-home run inning as Cady drove one into the right-center field bleachers, extending the lead to six.

The Ramblers scored two runs on a wild pitch and passed ball in the sixth inning, but were unable to come back into fighting distance over the game’s final innings.

With the win over Loyola, the ’Cats have now won all six of their home games this season by at least four runs.

“I really like where the team is right now,” Drohan said. “They’re very focused, they’re very open, they are definitely just thinking ‘how can we get better?’”

The team will travel to the Buckeye State this weekend for a three game series at Ohio State.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

