Women’s Basketball: Northwestern builds camaraderie on-and-off-court during summer Spain trip

Northwestern+players+gather+during+an+exhibition+game+against+Lewis.+The+%E2%80%98Cats+won+all+three+of+their+games+in+Spain+this+past+August.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern players gather during an exhibition game against Lewis. The ‘Cats won all three of their games in Spain this past August.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
November 6, 2023

Inside Madrid’s Caja Mágica, sophomore point guard Caroline Lau couldn’t miss, manufacturing her own magic that transcended the confines of Madrid Select’s magic box.

It didn’t matter that she was an ocean away from home, nor was she phased by her professional competition. Situated in the Spanish capital, Lau was right where she belonged — commanding Northwestern’s offense on the hardwood. 

“In front of one of the greatest players in Spain’s history, Caroline hit her first four shots,” coach Joe McKeown said. “They were all 25-footers — four 3s to start the game — and I was like ‘Okay, let’s go.’”

That confidence and collected presence, coupled with innate leadership ability, put Lau on the path to becoming a sophomore captain. But, the Connecticut native wasn’t the only player to shine on European soil. An entire team came together to cement its own culture.

After a 2022-23 season that McKeown called a hiccup, the Wildcats immediately went to work this summer, looking to put their last season firmly on the backburner. For the first time since 2016, NU jetted off for a foreign tour, embarking on a 10-day, tri-city trip to Spain in August.

“We’ve worked really hard as a team to try to meld players into the program,” McKeown said. “(With) new players — just trying to make sure their experience when they got here this summer was really good.”

The ‘Cats faced three professional squads in Madrid: Select, Nou Basquet Paterna and Catalonia Elite, winning all three matchups. Veterans and young contributors alike showcased their skills overseas — from sophomore forward Alana Goodchild’s five 3-pointer output to junior guard Melannie Daley’s 21 point performance.

Despite missing the bulk of last season due to injury, Daley proved that she was back where she belonged on the trip. With a retooled roster and a bevy of new contributors stepping into the fold, the journey to Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona facilitated essential team-bonding time, Daley said.

“We lost five people, and the team changed — so we needed time to reconnect as a team outside the court and on the court as well,” Daley said. 

Although McKeown said he prioritizes player development over premier talents in the transfer portal, the coach brought in graduate student guard Maggie Pina to help jumpstart his team’s outside shooting this winter.

For Pina, the trip served as a chance to mesh with her new teammates in a change of scenery. She said the competition and equal playing time helped each player get rid of first-game jitters well before the season began.

“Some (of the team) had never been abroad, so learning what outside of the U.S. is like was a good experience,” Pina said. “It’s nice to get that  out of the way before the season starts, so people (who) need that time to mentally adjust to what their role is are not just thrown out there in the middle of the season.”

Off the court, NU engaged in a plethora of courses, workshops and treks to historic landmarks, immersing themselves in the rich Spanish culture. Senior guard and captain Jasmine McWilliams said she felt she had lucked out with both on- and off-court activities.

“Spending 10 days with anyone will make you get really close,” McWilliams said. “We won all three games, (and) that was a really big confidence booster for us. Not only that, but we were also going out and doing excursions together.”

Among their adventures, the ’Cats crafted swords in Toledo, prepared paella in Valencia and went to a flamenco show.

Although McKeown mistook flamenco dancing for the exotic, pink birds that populate the tropics, the veteran coach said watching the dancers was one of his favorite moments in Spain — regardless of the lack of flamingos.

“We got authentic in a packed house (with) flamenco,” McKeown said. “And they were amazing. It was one of the highlights of the trip.”

During these summer tours, a greater emphasis is typically placed on in-game reps rather than practices. With such a jam-packed schedule, McKeown said the time his team spent together — and bonds the group solidified — formed the true value of the trip.

McKeown saw much of the foundations for this season’s goals develop abroad.

“It’s really more about being a team, and what’s a once in a lifetime experience in so many ways,” McKeown said. “It was just incredible for them. They had different roommates for each part of the trip, and you’re blending into the Spanish culture.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

