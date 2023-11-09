Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, UIC 86 (OT)

In an eventful season opener, Northwestern came out victorious in a 92-86 overtime affair against UIC.

The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) got out to an early 8-2 lead within the first 2:30 of the game, but were unable to build momentum as the two squads went back-and-forth throughout the first quarter. After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from guard Dais’Ja Trotter, the Flames (1-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) claimed a 19-16 advantage entering the second quarter.

An 18-0 run allowed UIC to run away with a 19-point lead with two minutes to go in the half. The ‘Cats were able to trim the deficit to 14 points by halftime, but they still didn’t have an answer for a hot Flames offense.

The second half looked like a completely new game. NU’s 25-3 run in the third quarter propelled the hosts to a 57-52 lead by the start of the fourth.

Junior guard Melannie Daley’s 11 points and sophomore guard Caroline Lau’s 10 points spurred the team’s massive third quarter in which it shot at a 10-of-17 clip.

The final 10 minutes witnessed both teams trade blows up until the final whistle. Knotted at 75-75 with zeros on the clock, the game headed into overtime where the ‘Cats stormed away with a lead and didn’t look back.

All five of NU’s starters tallied double-digit scoring, led by Daley’s career-high 25 points. A trio of ‘Cats notched double-doubles with Lau’s 16 points and 15 assists, junior forward Caileigh Walsh’s 19 points and 12 rebounds and senior forward Paige Mott’s 13 points and 20 rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s overtime win over UIC:

1. Nightmare first half for the ‘Cats

It was a rough start for NU. The ‘Cats missed 15 of their first 23 shots and converted on just 34.1% of its attempts in the first half, while the Flames seemed like they couldn’t miss.

After last season’s 26.7% 3-point shooting performance, the ‘Cats looked no different in the first half, going 1-of-5 from downtown. On top of that, NU’s eight first-half turnovers allowed UIC to take advantage of the fast break and accumulate 16 points off turnovers.

The other end of the court brought its own challenges. After gaining a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, the ‘Cats allowed UIC to score the game’s next seven baskets to completely flip the momentum.

Trotter’s 16 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting headlined a dominant offensive performance that put the Flames up 42-23 with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

NU’s defense had no answers for UIC’s perimeter shooting with the visitors going 7-of-12 from behind the arc in the game’s first two periods.

2. NU starters lead impressive second half comeback

By the start of the third quarter, things weren’t looking good for the ‘Cats. Down 14 and with zero momentum on its side, NU needed a spark to get things going.

The squad found more than a spark. Almost immediately, the ‘Cats flipped the script and poured in 27 points over the next 10 minutes.

Over that span, NU held the Flames to 3-of-16 shooting and secured a 12-rebound advantage.

In the second half and overtime, each of coach Joe McKeown’s five starters scored nine or more points, solidifying their importance for the team.

3. Overtime victory signifies new campaign

Last season was one to forget for NU. But Thursday’s overtime victory made a statement for the season to come.

Three individual double-doubles is a rare feat by itself, but combine that with a 19-point comeback victory and you get a recipe for success.

McKeown and the rest of the team will certainly look at this win as proof that this season will look much different than the past.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

— Women’s Basketball: Northwestern builds camaraderie on-and-off-court during summer Spain trip

— Women’s Basketball: ‘Why not me?’: Northwestern’s Paige Mott rises to the occasion

— Women’s Basketball: Maggie Pina embraces new home, new role at Northwestern