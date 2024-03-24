Two people in purple embrace on a stage while others around them cheer.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern community cheers in pep rally prior to Florida Atlantic’s defeat

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Senior Staffer
March 24, 2024

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Before Northwestern defeated Florida Atlantic in an overtime thriller at the Barclays Center on Friday, hundreds of students, staff, faculty and alumni gathered at the N Zone Pep Rally. The community celebrated with snacks and a performance by the marching band and spirit squad. Several prominent NU figures gave brief speeches, including ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, former NU basketball player Billy McKinney and Wildcats football head coach David Braun.

A person eats an empanada. A person in the background in a black tent greets the next customer in line.A marching band in purple plays while cheerleaders behind them on a stage dance. The phrase “N zone”is shown in the back.Members of the marching band play various instruments, including the clarinet, trumpet and saxophone. The conductor of the band waves their hands out while walking toward the foreground.A member of the marching band plays the saxophone.Members of the marching band hold out their arms, cheering, while holding their instruments.A former Northwestern basketball player, Billy McKinney speaks into a microphone, addressing the crowd.Northwestern football head coach David Braun speaks into a microphone, addressing the crowd.A large crowd of people wearing purple raise their arms and cheer.

Email: [email protected]

X: @amittal27

