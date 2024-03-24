Captured: Northwestern community cheers in pep rally prior to Florida Atlantic’s defeat

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Before Northwestern defeated Florida Atlantic in an overtime thriller at the Barclays Center on Friday, hundreds of students, staff, faculty and alumni gathered at the N Zone Pep Rally. The community celebrated with snacks and a performance by the marching band and spirit squad. Several prominent NU figures gave brief speeches, including ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, former NU basketball player Billy McKinney and Wildcats football head coach David Braun.

