Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Luke Hunger’s journey spans from youth hockey rinks to March Madness
March 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to create history versus No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32
March 23, 2024
Rapid Recap: Penn State 14, No. 1 Northwestern 13 (OT)
March 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
614 Views
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 22, 2024
2
599 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern punches second consecutive March Madness ticket
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 17, 2024
3
597 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s late downpour powers Northwestern past Florida Atlantic in 77-65 overtime victory

Graduate+student+guard+Ryan+Langborg+dribbles+toward+the+lane.+Langborg+scored+12+overtime+points+to+lead+Northwestern+past+Florida+Atlantic+Friday.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles toward the lane. Langborg scored 12 overtime points to lead Northwestern past Florida Atlantic Friday.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
March 22, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just over a year ago, graduate student guard Ryan Langborg garnered national attention after leading Princeton to a historic Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Now, back on college basketball’s biggest stage, Langborg once again answered the bell when No. 9 Northwestern needed an offensive spark in its matchup against No. 8 Florida Atlantic. 

“We felt (Langborg) was immediately a seamless fit,” coach Chris Collins said. “(Based) on who he was as a player, his character and his skillset. We thought it would complement the guys that we had. We were one of the first (teams) to call him. It’s a testament to him coming in and being a part of what we’re doing and performing on the big stage like he did today.” 

During the first half, the Wildcats and Owls were in the middle of a defensive dogfight where neither team could find any semblance of offense. 

NU’s offense looked reminiscent of its Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin last week, where players outside of graduate student guard Boo Buie shot a combined 11-of-38 from the field. Except, now Buie couldn’t find his touch.

Entering halftime, the ‘Cats shot at a measly 7-of-33 clip from the field — including 2-of-12 from deep. Outside of junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s three first half field goals, no Wildcat player had recorded more than one field goal. 

“The toughless level and heart of this team is like nothing I’ve ever been a part of,” Collins said. “Even though we struggled offensively in the first half, I felt really good. I knew we would settle in. In the second half, we saw the ball go in.” 

But, as they potentially faced their final 20 minutes of collegiate play, both Buie and Langborg responded when it mattered the most. 

Behind the graduate student duo, NU’s offense was revitalized out of the locker room. The ‘Cats’ backcourt duo tallied the team’s first seven points and 19 of its first 24. 

Over this stretch, NU continued to create separation from the Owls, who faced difficulties overcoming the ‘Cats’ offensive blows. In a game separated by a few possessions throughout, NU built an eight point lead five minutes into the second half. 

“(Florida Atlantic) threw some different defenses at me in the first half,” Buie said. “My teammates did a great job of picking me up. Once we got to the second half and overtime, we were able to run what we wanted to (offensively) and get some good shots and makes.” 

As FAU continued exchanging baskets with NU over the ensuing minutes, Buie and Langborg continued to respond with timely baskets. Over the second half, the duo combined to tally 28 of NU’s 39 second half points — including canning all four of the team’s threes over the frame. 

“When we play great defense like we did in the first half, the offense will take care of itself,” Langborg said. “Shots were bound to fall at some point. We knew we had to keep guarding because we didn’t know if we were going to make shots (in the second half). Coach drew up a lot of great plays that got me and others open, and (Buie) had everyone surrounding him on defense which opened up everything for us.”

While Langborg’s jumper and Buie’s driving layup helped the ‘Cats hold a 56-50 lead with less than five minutes remaining, the offense went on a near-five minute scoring drought. 

And, while Barnhizer’s game-tying layup toward the end of regulation sent the game into overtime, momentum was firmly fixed to Florida Atlantic’s side through their late comeback quest. 

As the Owls double-teamed Buie in the extra period in attempts to keep the ball out of the ‘Cats leading scorer’s hands, Langborg capitalized on the extra looks at the basket. 

“I emptied out my Langborg package (in the second half),” Collins said. “We ran a lot of stuff for him to get shots, and we found we were having success coming off screens with their five man. When you see a guy get it going, you’re going to ride the hot hand, especially when you’ve got to win when your season is on the line.”

Immediately at the beginning of overtime, the Princeton transfer went on an unconscious run, canning NU’s first seven points and building a six point ‘Cats’ lead with a little over three minutes remaining. 

Langborg became just the second player to tally 25-plus points for two different teams in the NCAA Tournament. 

Minutes later, Langborg’s third trey of the afternoon gave the ‘Cats their first double-digit lead of the afternoon and cemented the team’s thrilling 77-65 overtime victory. 

Behind a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field, Langborg tallied 12 overtime points and ensured the offense did not remain solely dependent on Buie. By game’s end, the guard’s 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting was both a career-high and program high for points in the NCAA Tournament. 

As the ‘Cats set their sights toward defending national champions No. 1 Connecticut and a first-ever appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, Collins reflected on what it took to get the program’s current state. 

“I want to enjoy this game before I start talking about that juggernaut,” Collins said. “We’ve now come to the NCAA Tournament and advanced in consecutive seasons. We’re trying to build something that is sustainable. We play with a fun style (and) we win. All of these things matter so much to me because there’s been so much work by so many people over 11 years to get to this point.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies for first-round matchup against 8-seed Florida Atlantic

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte runs toward the cage.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 14, No. 1 Northwestern 13 (OT)
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles against Florida Atlantic Friday. Barnhizer scored 13 points in Northwesterns Round of 64 victory.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer rises to supreme occasion in 77-65 victory over Florida Atlantic
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer attempts a layup against Florida Atlantic Friday.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
Graduate student Ryan Langborg wearing white looks to shoot a basketball while being defended by a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies for first-round matchup against 8-seed Florida Atlantic
Sophomore Blake Smith wearing white defends a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
Rich Falk coaches Don Davis. Falk took Northwestern to its first ever postseason tournament at the 1983 NIT.
Men’s Basketball: Team alumni discuss pride and legacy of Northwestern’s second consecutive March Madness bid
More in Men's Basketball
A basketball player in purple celebrates with another player in a white sweater.
Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64
Graduate student guard Boo Buie runs the offense, while coach Chris Collins watches on from the bench.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s second consecutive March Madness bid serves a testament to Buie, Collins’ mutual belief
Graduate student guard Boo Buie celebrates during game action at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern punches second consecutive March Madness ticket
Wisconsin guard AJ Storr drives toward the hoop against Northwestern Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin’s stars align behind Storr, Northwestern sputters apart from Buie in Big Ten Tournament loss
Graduate student guard Boo Buie gears up for play against Wisconsin Friday. Buie scored 16 first-half points in the battle with the Badgers.
Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 61
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer elevates to dunk the ball against Penn State. Barnhizer was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received a third-team all-conference nod.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gears up for Big Ten Tournament grudge match with Wisconsin
More in Sports
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane holds the ball in the offensive zone. Scane scored a season-high seven goals against No. 12 Johns Hopkins Saturday.
Lacrosse: Izzy Scane’s season-high seven goals leads No. 1 Northwestern to conference-opening victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins
Angela Zedak is surrounded by teammates as she steps on home plate at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: Northwestern announces plan to build new stadium
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane charges toward the Albany cage Sunday. Scane scored a game-high four goals against the Great Danes.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Albany 25-8, eyes Big Ten opener against No. 15 Johns Hopkins
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg passes the ball. In their wire-to-wire 90-66 victory, the ‘Cats dished out 23 assists, while only having one turnover.
Men’s Basketball: Fast offensive start highlights Northwestern’s wire-to-wire 90-66 senior night victory over Minnesota
Graduate student guard Boo Buie reaches out to a young fan courtside Saturday night. Buie played his final minutes at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Minnesota.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s departing veterans write dream final home chapter against Minnesota
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli unleashes his signature lefty floater against Minnesota Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in