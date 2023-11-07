Captured: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats McKendree in exhibition game

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern men’s basketball opened their season with a win against McKendree in an exhibition game this past Wednesday. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer led the team, scoring 29 points, grabbing four rebounds and five steals. The ’Cats led during all four quarters in the 85-63 win.

