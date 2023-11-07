A player in a white basketball uniform dribbles a basketball. This player is guarded by a player in a purple basketball uniform.
Captured: Northwestern men’s basketball defeats McKendree in exhibition game

Taylor Hancock and Micah Sandy
November 7, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern men’s basketball opened their season with a win against McKendree in an exhibition game this past Wednesday. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer led the team, scoring 29 points, grabbing four rebounds and five steals. The ’Cats led during all four quarters in the 85-63 win. 

Three players in white and purple basketball uniforms fight over a basketball. A player in a white and purple basketball uniform helps another player off the ground. A group of players in white jerseys sit in a huddle next to a person with a clipboard. A player in a white and purple basketball uniform makes a shot. A player in a white and purple basketball uniform guards a player in a purple jersey. A player in a white and purple basketball uniform stands behind another player with their arms in the air. Two players in white basketball uniforms with their arms in the air stand on both sides of a player in a purple uniform. A player in a white basketball uniform dribbles a basketball toward a player in a purple uniform. A Wildcat mascot wears a purple basketball uniform and sits on a lawn chair while holding a copy of The Daily Northwestern. A player in a white basketball uniform catches a basketball with his right hand. A player in a white basketball uniform dribbles a basketball while surrounded by players in purple uniforms. Two players in white basketball uniforms walk past each other. A player in a white basketball uniform stands in front of a basketball hoop after a shot. A player in a white basketball uniform runs while holding a basketball and being chased by two players in purple uniforms.

