Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title

No. 1 Northwestern Field Hockey defeated No. 7 Maryland 5-1 in its final regular season matchup last Thursday, winning its first outright Big Ten regular season championship since 1994. In addition, NU finished the season with an undefeated record in regular conference play for the first time since 1988. Graduate student midfielder Alia Marshall led the team with one goal and two assists.

