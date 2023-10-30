Player in a black jersey dives for a ball.
Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title

Yanyan Li, Reporter
October 30, 2023

This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

No. 1 Northwestern Field Hockey defeated No. 7 Maryland 5-1 in its final regular season matchup last Thursday, winning its first outright Big Ten regular season championship since 1994. In addition, NU finished the season with an undefeated record in regular conference play for the first time since 1988. Graduate student midfielder Alia Marshall led the team with one goal and two assists.

A player in a black jersey hits the ball with a stick. A player in a black jersey guards the ball. A player in a black jersey tries to steal a ball from a player in a white jersey. A player in black jersey fends off a player in a white jersey. Players in black jerseys stand in a huddle. A player in a black jersey guards the ball from a player in white. A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball. Players in black jerseys celebrate in a huddle.

 

 

A player in a blue jersey and a player in a black jersey hug.Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yyanyanli

